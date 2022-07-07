Fortress Information Security Sponsors Open Web Application Security Project To Work on Industry-Wide Software Bill of Materials Standards

Orlando, FL, July 6, 2022 – Fortress Information Security, the nation’s leading cybersecurity provider for critical infrastructure organizations with digitized assets, today joined the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) as a silver sponsor. Fortress has allocated a portion of that sponsorship to support the CycloneDX project focused on promoting a lightweight Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) standard for application security and supply chain component analysis.

OWASP is a nonprofit foundation that works to improve software security by making application security risks visible. OWASP activities include community-led open source software projects, over 250+ local chapters worldwide, tens of thousands of members, and industry-leading educational and training conferences.

“OWASP and the CycloneDX project are critical to making universal SBOM principles and standards a reality,” said Betsy Jones, chief operating officer of Fortress Information Security. “Bringing software developers and cybersecurity professionals together openly and collaboratively will foster the development of trusted SBOM solutions.”

Joined by Tony Turner, Fortress vice president of research and development and an OWASP chapter and project leader for over 10 years, Fortress utilizes multiple OWASP projects such as CycloneDX, SCVS, OWASP Risk Ranking methodology, and many others to secure critical infrastructure.

OWASP is an open community dedicated to enabling organizations to conceive, develop, acquire, operate, and maintain applications that can be trusted. All projects, tools, documents, forums, and chapters are free and open to anyone interested in improving application security.

About Fortress Information Security

Fortress Information Security secures critical industries from cybersecurity and operational threats stemming from vendors, assets, and software in their supply chains. Fortress is the only end-to-end platform that connects intelligence surrounding vendors, information technology and operational technology assets, and software through a holistic, fit-for-purpose approach. Fortress has also partnered with its customers and suppliers to form the Asset-to-Vendor (A2V) network, which facilitates the secure and seamless exchange of asset information and security intelligence, enabling collaborative workflows to better understand and remediate potential issues. Fortress serves critical industries such as energy, government, aerospace & defense, critical manufacturing, industrial automation, automotive, and healthcare.

About OWASP

As the world’s largest non-profit organization concerned with software security, OWASP: supports the building of impactful projects; develops & nurtures communities through events and chapter meetings worldwide; and provides educational publications & resources to enable developers to write better software and security professionals to make the world’s software more secure.