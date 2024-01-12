PRESS RELEASE



Cyabra, the leading counter-disinformation company, is pleased to announce the appointment of 70th Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to its Board of Directors. The appointment follows a number of positive developments for the company, including significant revenue growth and a successful funding round.

Cyabra uncovers threats and provides actionable insights & real-time alerts. Through its proprietary AI technology, Cyabra exposes malicious actors, disinformation, bot networks, and GenAI text and images. The company's platform provides organizations and the public sector with actionable insights to counter everything from election interference to brand reputation attacks and impersonations.

As a prominent figure in the international political arena and previous Director of the CIA, Mike Pompeo brings a wealth of strategic expertise to the Cyabra team. He joins Sonny Vu, Founder of Misfit, acquired by Fossil Group for $260 million, and an early investor in Cyabra through Alabaster VC, who also was recently appointed to Cyabra’s board.

Cyabra has experienced substantial growth in customers, attracting both enterprise and public sector clients. The company’s 20x revenue growth over the past 2 years has been spurred by the recruitment of numerous companies in the enterprise sector, which are increasingly the target of malicious actors operating on social media platforms. Recent customer wins include Singaporean media conglomerate Mediacorp, various public offices in major democracies, as well as global public relations agencies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike Pompeo to our Board of Directors," said Dan Brahmy, CEO and co-founder of Cyabra. “Throughout his distinguished career, Secretary Pompeo has demonstrated a deep understanding of the impact on national security posed by disinformation campaigns. His insights and guidance will be invaluable as Cyabra continues to develop innovative solutions to establish a digital immune system.”

Secretary Pompeo commented on the appointment: “Vigilance is key to national security. At the Department of State and the CIA, our ability to meet constantly evolving threats depended on our capacity to detect them. Cyabra's dedication to proactive, cutting-edge threat detection aligns perfectly with this mission, and I am excited to work with them as they provide a vital shield against nefarious manipulation efforts online.”

Cyabra is also pleased to announce the successful completion of a $5.7 million Series A extension round led by OurCrowd, the Jerusalem-based venture investment platform. Also participating in the round were existing investors Founders Fund, Red Forest Ventures, and Singapore-based Vulpes Ventures. The round brings Cyabra’s total funding to $16 million and will support the company's ongoing research and development efforts, as well as expansion into new markets, and investment in the creation of proprietary disinformation detection tools.

“We are delighted to be joined by Mike Pompeo on the Cyabra board as the company continues to lead the market in combatting AI-driven bot disinformation,” said Jon Medved, Founder and CEO of OurCrowd. “It really is a rare opportunity for us to work with someone of Mike’s intelligence, experience and insight into this critical area of security that affects nations and companies alike.”

For more information about Cyabra and its efforts to combat disinformation, please visit www.cyabra.com.