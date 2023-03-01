Fastly Launches Managed Security Service to Protect Enterprises From Rising Web Application Attacks

SAN FRANCISCO – March 1, 2023 – Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today launched Fastly Managed Security Service, a premier 24/7 threat detection and response service dedicated to helping organizations significantly reduce the risk of web application attacks and associated business costs due to lost transactions. Available to Fastly’s global Next-Gen WAF customers, Fastly Managed Security Service further demonstrates the company’s commitment to helping global marquee customers deliver innovative, secure digital experiences to their users.

Web applications continue to be popular targets for today’s attackers. In fact, according to the Verizon 2022 DBIR, web applications are the number one vector, and not surprisingly, they are also connected to the high number of Denial of Service attacks. This pairing, along with the growing use of stolen credentials (commonly targeting some form of web application) is consistent with what we’ve seen for the past few years. Existing security teams are spread thin and don’t always have the expertise or time to continuously monitor and detect these types of threats. Organizations can deploy Fastly Next-Gen WAF for accurate protection, and now they can further enhance this protection with Fastly’s Managed Security Service.

“Today’s defenders face an uphill battle against cyber adversaries due to an exploding attack surface and increasing volumetric attacks, particularly DDoS attacks. At the same time, security teams want to reduce complexity and prioritize their resources,”said Gino Lang, Vice President of Customer Security, Fastly. “By providing global 24/7 proactive protection, Fastly Managed Security Service delivers comprehensive visibility and the expert staff needed to quickly identify and mitigate potential threats. This frees up organizations to focus their security staff on other business priorities.”

This latest announcement builds on the success of Fastly’s Response Security Service and other security offerings. “Fastly’s decision to extend its next-generation security capabilities to offer a managed security service is a natural evolution and reconfirms the company’s commitment to protecting organizations from today’s agile and persistent adversaries,” said Christopher Rodriguez, IDC Research Director, Security & Trust.

IDC recently recognized Fastly as a leader in the "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN Services 2022 Vendor assessment", highlighting the company's ability to create fast, dynamic, and secure digital experiences.

About Fastly Managed Security Service

Fastly Managed Security Service is a premium offering that provides Fastly Next-Gen WAF customers with continuous monitoring and proactive mitigation of web-application attacks, all backed by a 15-minute response time SLA for critical security incidents. We combine this with robust post-event reporting and regular, strategic security consultation in order to ensure the highest level of application protection to strengthen an organization’s overall security posture.

Staffed 24/7 by Fastly’s global Customer Security Operations Center (CSOC), this service enables in-house teams to improve their overall security posture and focus on their core competencies, strategic initiatives, and high-impact projects.

Fastly’s Managed Security Service is now available to Fastly Next-Gen WAF customers. To learn more about how your organization can add this white glove experience to your security program, please contact [email protected]. For additional information about the new service, please visit here.

About Fastly

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver the fastest online experiences possible, while improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at global scale. With world-class support that achieves 95%+ average annual customer satisfaction ratings, Fastly’s beloved suite of edge compute, delivery, security and observability offerings has been recognized as a leader by industry analysts such as IDC, Forrester and Gartner. Compared to legacy providers, Fastly’s powerful and modern network architecture is the fastest on the planet, empowering developers to deliver secure websites and apps at global scale with rapid time-to-market and industry-leading cost savings. Thousands of the world’s most prominent organizations trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Pinterest, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, The New York Times, Epic Games, and GitHub. Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com, and follow us @fastly.

