Dynatrace Launches DevSecOps Automation Alliance Partner Program

WALTHAM, Mass., February 10, 2022 – Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced the launch of its DevSecOps Automation Partner Program. This enables alliance and solution partners to extend the capabilities of their DevSecOps offerings through seamless integrations with the Dynatrace® platform. The program also provides DevSecOps teams with easy access to more than a dozen leading solutions, including Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Gremlin, Jira Software LaunchDarkly, OpsGenie, PagerDuty, Slack, Snyk, Tricentis NeoLoad, and xMatters (an Everbridge company). With just a few clicks, teams can combine these solutions with Dynatrace, enabling them to leverage the platform’s broad and deep observability, run-time application security, and advanced AIOps capabilities. This reduces manual effort related to managing complex toolchains and drives higher throughput and quality through AI-assisted analytics and continual automation across the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

“Development teams are increasingly adopting an array of specialized solutions to help orchestrate processes across the SDLC,” says KellyAnn Fitzpatrick, Senior Industry Analyst at RedMonk. “While adopting best-of-breed solutions has clear benefits, it also can contribute to the Developer Experience Gap: the disjointed experience that results when tools and processes are cobbled together with the technical equivalent of duct tape. Aiming to bridge this gap, the Dynatrace platform enables teams to automate actions and simultaneously integrate multiple adjacent DevOps and DevSecOps solutions, thereby more seamlessly extending observability and automation processes.”

The essential need across DevSecOps teams for a platform that unifies observability, security, and AIOps is underscored by participating partners:

“Dynatrace delivers the AIOps capabilities DevSecOps teams need to reduce manual effort, increase throughput, and compete in a digital-first industry. The combined value of Everbridge’s Digital Operations Platform and Dynatrace helps us power best-in-class adaptive incident management for our customers.” – Prashant Darisi, Vice President, CEM Global Solutions, Everbridge

“With Dynatrace and LaunchDarkly, teams are now empowered to experiment freely, with complete visibility and control to ensure an always-optimal user experience.” – John Kodumal, Cofounder and CTO at LaunchDarkly

“Dynatrace’s cloud automation capabilities, coupled with the industry’s best solutions, empower DevOps and SRE teams with a new level of confidence by enabling them to automatically and intelligently execute remediation and deliver seamless user experiences.” – Luca Forni, CEO at Akamas

“The Dynatrace platform is a silver bullet to move DevOps teams forward in how they optimize the development lifecycle. Gremlin is excited to be a launch partner to help global enterprises proactively build resiliency into their on-premises and cloud-native environments.” – Matthew Fornaciari, CTO at Gremlin

“Visibility and monitoring of application health needs to start long before deployment, with forethought and event-driven KPIs during the software development process. GitLab’s DevOps Platform utilizes industry-standard DORA metrics to track operational performance, and with this new partnership with Dynatrace, developers can leverage broader AI-enabled observability and automation to anticipate and remediate potential issues before they go into production.” – Nima Badiey, Global VP of Alliances at GitLab Inc.

“Today’s rapid pace of innovation coupled with the complexity of modern software development has elevated the need for automated orchestration across the SDLC,” said Mike Maciag, Chief Marketing Officer, Dynatrace. “By providing easy integrations with best-in-class DevSecOps solutions, we are enabling our customers to leverage Dynatrace’s industry-leading observability, security, and AIOps to automate entire toolchains for software delivery and issue remediation. This helps teams avoid wasting time on routine manual processes while ensuring they continue to deliver the highest quality, most secure software at the velocity and scale demanded by today’s business.”

Integrations will be available in the Dynatrace® Hub, which is accessible for customers through the Dynatrace platform, within 90 days of this announcement. Please visit the Dynatrace Partner website, or read the Dynatrace blog to learn more about the Dynatrace DevSecOps Automation Partner Program.