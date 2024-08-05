Critical Apache OFBiz Vulnerability Allows Preauth RCE

A critical pre-authentication remote code execution (RCE) security vulnerability in Apache OFBiz could open organizations to data theft, lateral movement by threat actors into various applications and parts of their networks, and more.

The bug, tracked as CVE-2024-38856, carries a notably high CVSS score of 9.8, given how impactful exploitation could be. Apache OFBiz is an open source enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that has highly privileged access to various business processes for the purpose of single-pane management and automation; these can include accounting, human resources, customer relationship management, order management, manufacturing and e-commerce.

CVE-2024-38856 exists in the override view functionality, and can allow threat actors to access critical endpoints using a crafted request, according to the SonicWall Capture Labs threat research team, which discovered the vulnerability and shared its details with Dark Reading.

To protect their organizations, admins should upgrade their implementations to version 18.12.15 or newer.

OFBiz customers number around 170 and include some heavy hitters, such as Atlassian JIRA, Home Depot, United Airlines, and Upwork Global, according to SonicWall.