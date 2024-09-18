Contractor Software Targeted via Microsoft SQL Server Loophole

By accessing the MSSQL, threat actors gain admin-level access to the application, allowing them to automate their attacks.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

September 18, 2024

1 Min Read
Three men in reflective jackets standing around a laptop
Source: ADDICTIVE STOCK CREATIVES via Alamy Stock Photo

Threat actors have been targeting Foundation accounting software commonly used by general contractors in the construction industry, leveraging active exploits within the plumbing, HVAC, and concrete sub-industries, among others.

Researchers at Huntress initially discovered the threat when tracking activity on Sept. 14. "What tipped us off was host/domain enumeration commands spawning from a parent process of sqlservr.exe," the researchers wrote in their advisory.

The software that the application uses includes a Microsoft SQL Server (MSSQL) instance for handling its database operations. According to the researchers, while it's common to keep database servers on an internal network or behind a firewall, Foundation software contains features that allow access through a mobile app. Because of this, "the TCP port 4243 may be exposed publicly for use by the mobile app. This 4243 port offers direct access to MSSQL."

In tandem, Microsoft SQL Server has a default system admin account, known as "sa," which has full administrative privileges over the entire server. With such high privileges, these accounts can enable users to run shell commands and scripts.

The threat actors targeting the application have been observed brute-forcing the application at scale as well as using default credentials to gain access to victim accounts. In addition, threat actors appear to be using scripts to automate their attacks.

It's recommended that organizations rotate their credentials associated with Foundation software and keep installations disconnected from the Internet to prevent falling victim to these attacks.

About the Author

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

A filing cabinet folder labeled "Startups"
Cybersecurity Operations
When Startup Founders Should Start Thinking About CybersecurityWhen Startups Should Think About Cybersecurity
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Sep 12, 2024
6 Min Read
Black background and white text saying Dark Reading Confidential
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Dark Reading Confidential: Pen Test Arrests, Five Years LaterDark Reading Confidential: Pen Test Arrests, Five Years Later
byDark Reading Staff
Sep 10, 2024
42 Min Listen
Yellow spider with black stripes and black and yellow legs perched on a web
Сloud Security
Socially Savvy Scattered Spider Traps Cloud Admins in WebSocially Savvy Scattered Spider Traps Cloud Admins in Web
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Sep 12, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events