PRESS RELEASE

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 23, 2024 — Concentric AI, a leading vendor of intelligent AI-based solutions for autonomous data security posture management (DSPM), announced today it will demonstrate the latest in autonomous data security at Infosecurity Europe 2024 in its stand No. B130 in the Discovery Zone, including showcasing its new remediation and compliance capabilities that highlight how Concentric AI can not only identify data risk within organizations’ environments, but can help fix issues along with providing reporting to address compliance needs.

Concentric AI will unveil its robust remediation capabilities that include cleaning up redundant and obsolete sensitive data; changing and deleting data permissions; deleting over-permissive links in cloud data stores; removing overshared data in popular messaging and communication apps such as Exchange, Slack and Teams; moving data from wrong locations to appropriate ones; as well as backing up older data and moving files to ensure compliance and prevent data loss.

The compliance capabilities displayed will include out-of-the-box reporting for popular regulations and frameworks such as GDPR, NIST, PCI, HITRUST, ISO 27001, SOC 2, GLBA, SOX, HIPAA, CCPA, and others. This new functionality ensures that data security controls can be easily mapped to the enterprise environment to gauge status as organizations leverage Concentric AI to ensure compliance and adherence to controls.

“Enterprises need more than just discovery and monitoring, and with Concentric AI they can also have proactive remediation capabilities to ensure that data security issues are not just identified but also fixed to prevent data loss and satisfy compliance requirements,” said Karthik Krishnan, Concentric AI Founder and CEO.

Exhibiting at Infosecurity Europe in stand No. B130 in the Discovery Zone, Concentric AI will demonstrate its Deep Learning-based DSPM and data classification platform, which autonomously discovers and classifies data, identifies risk within sensitive data, and enforces policies to prevent data loss caused by oversharing or inappropriate use. The Concentric AI Semantic Intelligence™ solution features large language models (LLMs) to accurately discover data with context; and Risk Distance™ analysis to assess risk without rules or end-user assistance, helping organizations meet compliance requirements by discovering PII, business confidential data and intellectual property in unstructured and structured data.

Attendees are invited to visit Concentric AI’s stand No. B130 in the Discovery Zone during the Expo hours of 9:30 am – 5:30 pm BST on June 4, 9:30 am – 5:30 pm BST on June 5, and 9:30 am – 4 pm BST on June 6. For more information, visit the stand or let us know you’ll be there to receive more details on events Concentric AI will be doing alongside our partners.

About Concentric AI

With Concentric AI, organizations can finally address their unmet data security needs by discovering and protecting business-critical content. Concentric AI protects intellectual property, financial data, PII/PCI content, customer data, business confidential content and more, across on-premises and cloud-based data stores, as well as messaging and communication applications. The Concentric AI Semantic Intelligence™ Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solution uses deep learning and Risk Distance™ analysis to accurately categorize data, assess risk, and remediate security issues – without relying on upfront rules or complex configuration. Concentric AI is venture-backed by leading Silicon Valley VCs and is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. For more information, see https://www.concentric.ai.