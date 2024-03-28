Several Cisco products, including IOS, IOS XE, and AP software, need patching against various high-risk security vulnerabilities.

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

March 28, 2024

1 Min Read
Cisco sign outside of the company headquarters
Source: MTP via Alamy Stock Photo

Cisco has released security updates for its flagship IOS and IOS XE operating system software for networking gear, as well as patches for its Access Point software.

The company's security update for Cisco IOS mitigates a total of 14 vulnerabilities, 10 of which are denial-of-service (DoS) bugs that can cause system crashes, unexpected reloads, and heap overflow. The most severe of the high-risk DoS bugs all allow exploitation by unauthenticated, remote attackers.

The other bugs allow privilege escalation, command injection, and access control list bypass.

Cisco's Access Point Software updates are for a secure boot bypass vulnerability (CVE-2024-20265), as well as another denial of service vulnerability (CVE-2024-20271). The former is "a vulnerability in the boot process [that] could allow an unauthenticated, physical attacker to bypass the Cisco Secure Boot functionality and load a software image that has been tampered with on an affected device," according to the advistory.

CISA issued a follow-up alert encouraging administrators to update their systems as soon as possible.

About the Author(s)

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

See more from Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Red telephone receivers haning upside down from their cords
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Don't Answer the Phone: Inside a Real-Life Vishing AttackDon't Answer the Phone: Inside a Real-Life Vishing Attack
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Mar 20, 2024
10 Min Read
zero trust networks
Cybersecurity Operations
6 CISO Takeaways From the NSA's Zero-Trust Guidance6 CISO Takeaways From the NSA's Zero-Trust Guidance
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Mar 15, 2024
5 Min Read
A hand holding a tablet device with a hologram of a digital brain floating above it
Сloud Security
ML Model Repositories: The Next Big Supply Chain Attack TargetML Model Repositories: The Next Big Supply Chain Attack Target
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Mar 18, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events