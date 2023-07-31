informa
Announcements
Event
Where and When Automation Makes Sense For Enterprise Cybersecurity | August 29 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
Best Practices and Tools for OT and IT Security | August 16 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Application Security
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Call of Duty Self-Spreading Worm Takes Aim at Player Lobbies

The revival of the beloved online multiplayer video game was short-lived once players detected unusual activity and behavior that portended malware.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
July 31, 2023
Call of duty - black ops computer game
Source: vanillasky via Alamy Stock Photo

Activision, the video game publisher behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the popular first-person shooter, has taken the game's servers offline due to a self-propagating worm infecting players using the PC platform.

Players began to notice unusual behavior quickly after the game was brought back due to popular demand, spurring conversation on the Steam discussion page about what appeared to be a self-spreading worm virus existing in the PC version of the game. Users began debating what the malware was — and whether it currently exists on VirusTotal's repository — before Activision ultimately took the game down to assess the severity of the issue.

"Multiplayer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) on Steam was brought offline while we investigate reports of an issue," stated a post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, from @CODUpdates.

Analysis of the malware confirmed that hackers are infecting the players of the game with a worm that spreads automatically within online lobbies. Researchers are investigating why hackers are distributing the malicious malware, but the problem has increased in severity, confirmed by a post on X by the company.

"In the last 24 hours, new detections directly targeting cheat developers at the source has led to over 14,000 account bans for cheating and hacking in Modern Warfare II and Warzone," it stated on Friday.

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsAttacks/BreachesInsider Threats
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
10 Free Purple Team Security Tools to Check Out
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Black Hat Offers Pen-Testing Certification Exam
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Microsoft 365 Breach Risk Widens to Millions of Azure AD Apps
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Microsoft Relents, Offers Free Critical Logging to All 365 Customers
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports