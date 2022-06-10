informa
Application Security Testing Is on the Mend With Automated Remediation

Mend's Arabella Hallawell joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk at RSA Conference to talk about the benefits of automated remediation.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 10, 2022
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Mend's Arabella Hallawell
Informa Tech

Software developers and security pros alike struggle with application security, and Arabella Hallawell, CMO of Mend (formerly WhiteSource), breaks down how automated remediation can improve software composition analysis and application security testing. Hallawell also discusses the company's recent rebranding to Mend, as well as what its new Mend Application Security Platform brings to the security equation.

