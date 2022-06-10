Software developers and security pros alike struggle with application security, and Arabella Hallawell, CMO of Mend (formerly WhiteSource), breaks down how automated remediation can improve software composition analysis and application security testing. Hallawell also discusses the company's recent rebranding to Mend, as well as what its new Mend Application Security Platform brings to the security equation.
1 min read
video
Sponsored
Application Security Testing Is on the Mend With Automated Remediation
Mend's Arabella Hallawell joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk at RSA Conference to talk about the benefits of automated remediation.
Informa Tech
More Insights
Editors' Choice
Webinars
White Papers
More Insights