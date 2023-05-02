informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Application Security
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Apple Debuts Its Rapid Response Security Update Approach

Smaller fixes deliver quick improvements for iPhones, iPads, and iMacs between software updates.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
May 02, 2023
Apple retail store exterior in New York City
Source: Clarence Holmes Photography via Alamy Stock Photo

Apple rolled out the first of its kind Rapid Security Response update — quick fixes automatically installed on iPhones, iPads, and iMacs in-between software updates.

On May 1, devices with default settings were updated with iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, or macOS Ventura 13.3.1, according to the company's notice to users, which contained few details. Rapid Response fixes are designated with a letter after the software version software number, Apple added — macOS 13.3.1 (a) will be listed on updated Macs, for instance.

The automatic Rapid Security Response updates can be disabled in the device settings, the company said. The updates come just weeks after a pair of Apple zero-days were under active exploit in the wild.

"They deliver important security improvements between software updates — for example, improvements to the Safari Web browser, the WebKit framework stack, or other critical system libraries," Apple's notice explained about its Rapid Security Responses. "They may also be used to mitigate some security issues more quickly, such as issues that may have been exploited or reported to exist."

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsVulnerability Management
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
7 Things Your Ransomware Response Playbook Is Likely Missing
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Samsung Engineers Feed Sensitive Data to ChatGPT, Sparking Workplace AI Warnings
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
LastPass Breach Reveals Important Lessons
Mike Walters, VP of Vulnerability and Threat Research & Co-Founder, Action1 Corporation
FIN7, Former Conti Gang Members Collaborate on 'Domino' Malware
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports