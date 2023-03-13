informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Application Security
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Hike in AI-Created YouTube Videos Loaded With Malware

AI-generated videos pose as tutorials on how to get cracked versions of Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and more.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
March 13, 2023
Deep fake AI video
Source: Alfonso Fabio Iozzino via Alamy Stock Photo

Artificial Intelligence is being used to generate videos pretending to be step-by-step tutorials on how to access programs like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Autodesk 3ds Max, AutoCAD, and others without a license. Instead, the videos are loaded with infostealer malware that scrapes the viewer's sensitive personal data stored on the device.

Researchers with CloudSEK measured a month-over-month increase of 200% to 300% since November 2022 of AI-created YouTube videos with links to infostealer malware, including Vidar, RedLine, and Raccoon.

Making the video lures more compelling to its targets, the CloudSEK security team added, AI video tools such as Synthesia and D-ID are being used to generate personas intended to exude trustworthiness across multiple languages and social media platforms, supercharging threat actors' ability to deliver infostealer malware.

"It is well known that videos featuring humans, especially those certain facial features, appear more familiar and trustworthy," the CloudSEK report explained. "Hence, there has been a recent trend of videos featuring AI-generated personas, across languages and platforms (Twitter, Youtube, Instagram), providing recruitment details, educational training, promotional material, etc. And threat actors have also now adopted this tactic." 

Threat Intelligence
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports