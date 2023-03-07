Acer Confirms Data Offered Up for Sale Was Stolen

Acer has confirmed its systems were breached after a threat actor offered 160GB of data they say was stolen from the electronics company.

Acer sells a variety of consumer electronics products, including Chromebooks, monitors, laptops, and desktop PCs.

The post in the cybercrime forum claims to have a slew of secret information for sale, including Acer slides, employee manuals, and product information. Acer said in a statement reacting to the claims that the compromised data doesn't appear to include customer information.

"We have recently detected an incident of unauthorized access to one of our document servers for repair technicians," Acer said in a statement about the cybersecurity incident. "While our investigation is ongoing, there is currently no indication that any consumer data was stored on that server."

Acer has suffered several compromises over the past few years, including a $50 million ransomware attack in March 2021.