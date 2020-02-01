Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

1/2/2020
10:00 AM
Ericka Chickowski
6 Security Team Goals for DevSecOps in 2020

Huge opportunities await security teams that are finally ready move the needle on security problems that have plagued organizations for years.
Image Source: Adobe

Image Source: Adobe (ASDF)

The world of IT delivery is undergoing seismic shifts as enterprises transform their technology infrastructure and software delivery models to stay ahead of market trends. This has driven rapid adoption of DevOps practices, cloud-native technology, containers, microservices, and rampant dependency on APIs and third-party code.
 
These changes, in turn, are blurring lines in infrastructure, in code, and in IT roles, all of which are completely disrupting the security function today. But for those security teams willing to stay flexible, it's also opening up huge opportunities to finally move the needle on security problems that have plagued organizations for years.
 
The demand for cloud-native apps and widespread adoption of DevOps to drive digital transformation is going to definitely "accelerate vulnerability risk" in 2020, says Rohit Ghai, president of RSA. But at the same time, he believes security teams that adapt with a DevSecOps model, baking security into the software pipeline, along with improvements in automation, will lead to huge strides in software security and security operations.
 
"It will enable pen testing and code analysis earlier in the development life cycle, and cyber-resilience to be designed into the fabric of the infrastructure, which will result in reduction of the attack surface," he explains.
 
In order to make this a reality, security and DevOps pundits believe organizations need to keep the following goals in mind for the coming year.

 

Ericka Chickowski specializes in coverage of information technology and business innovation. She has focused on information security for the better part of a decade and regularly writes about the security industry as a contributor to Dark Reading.  View Full Bio

