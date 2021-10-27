informa
/
Announcements
Alert
Check out our NEW section called "DR Tech" for comprehensive coverage of new & emerging cybersecurity technology.
Event
Cyber Threats, Cyber Vulnerabilities: Assessing Your Attack Surface | Dark Reading Virtual Event | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Application Security
Slideshow

6 Eye-Opening Statistics About Software Supply Chain Security

The latest facts and figures on the state of software supply chain security in the enterprise.
Ericka Chickowski
Contributing Writer
October 27, 2021
typing code
infographic that says supply chain attacks are 4 times higher this year
Halfway
Infographic that breaks down whether organizations have been impacted by supply chain attacks
Next-gen supply chain attacks
Chart that shows cost distributions of ripples vs single events.
Head in sand
1/7

.

 
Next slide
Recommended Reading:
Editors' Choice
7 Ways to Lock Down Enterprise Printers
Steve Zurier, Contributing Writer
What Squid Game Teaches Us About Cybersecurity
Orion Cassetto, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Cycode
'TodayZoo' Phishing Kit Cobbled Together From Other Malware
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer
From Help Desk to Head of SOC: Building a Cybersecurity Career on Empathy and Candor
Jon Hencinski, Director of Threat Detection & Response, Expel.io
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events