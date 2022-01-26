ArmorCode Closes $11 Million Seed Funding Round

Palo Alto, Calif.—January 25, 2022—ArmorCode, the leader in AppSecOps, today announced it has secured an additional $8 million in seed financing led byCervin Ventureswith participation fromSierra Venturesthat lead the previous round of funding,Tau Ventures, and several prominent Cybersecurity leaders, including founders of Demisto and RedLock, bringing the total seed round to $11 million. The company will use these new funds to extend its AppSecOps platform capabilities and expand the company’s go-to-market efforts.

The ArmorCode AppSecOps platform is the 10X AppSec Force Multiplier™ that enables organizations to ship securely and ship fast. Providing security and development teams with the visibility, actionable insights, automation, and integration needed to build, deliver and scale an effective and efficient AppSec program across the entire organization, while reducing cyber risks and exposure. After launching in 2020, the company has received tremendous response from the market, signing up customers such as Guardant Health, and Shutterfly.

"ArmorCode is an early entrant in the AppSecOps space. Agile DevOps, Cloud Deployment, Microservices, and Open Source have all dramatically accelerated application delivery and complexity. The security of these applications is paramount and that’s where ArmorCode provides immense value,” said Preetish Nijhawan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Cervin Ventures. “ArmorCode is led by a veteran team, who have worked together in the past, doing pioneering work in the security software space and have already signed some leading enterprise customers. We are excited to partner with Nikhil and his team on their journey.”

Today’s AppSec teams, outnumbered by as much as 100:1 by developers, depend on a collection of point security products and siloed manual processes. This leaves them struggling to gain the visibility, insight, and process scale needed to identify and protect the always changing and ever-growing application risk surface.

“ArmorCode gives us insight into our security posture across all applications, APIs, and microservices in our environment, allowing us to avoid blind spots and improve security,” said Sitaraman Lakshminarayanan, Director Security Architecture from Guardant Health. “Having this additional insight along with workflow automation significantly reduces our costs associated with fixing vulnerabilities and allows us to provide a safe and secure service for our customers.”

“Enterprise applications have created a new set of security challenges, leaving the door wide open for cyber risks and attacks. The ArmorCode AppSecOps platform, with its 80+ out of the box integrations, simplifies the process of shipping applications securely with a single platform, consolidating insights from multiple AppSec tools, and scaling the DevSecOps processes needed to keep up with and manage risk,” said Nikhil Gupta, co-founder, and CEO of ArmorCode. “With this new funding we will expand our leadership position. We will invest in go-to-market initiatives to democratize application security and enable organizations of all sizes to ship applications securely and ship them fast.”

ArmorCode is an AppSecOps company. Our mission is to Democratize Application Security; by transforming application security into a scalable and cost effective DevSecOps process, making applications secure by delivery. We develop, sell and deliver the industry's leading AppSecOps platform to enterprises, along with the expertise, support, and community they need to be successful. ArmorCode customers use the platform for AppSec Posture, Vulnerability, and Compliance Management and DevSecOps workflow automation.