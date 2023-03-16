informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Application Security
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

$3B Crypto-Mixer Money Laundering Operation Seized by Cops

The 'ChipMixer' cryptocurrency service for cybercriminals was shut down by law enforcement, and its alleged operator has been charged.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
March 16, 2023
Image representing cryptocurrency laundering
Source: Panther Media GmbH via Alamy Stock Photo

Criminal, cryptocurrency, money-laundering service ChipMixer has been shuttered following an international law enforcement effort led by the US Department of Justice (DoJ).

The cryptocurrency service for cybercriminals, according to charges, laundered more than $3 billion in illicit funds since 2017 for a roster of threat actors engaged in ransomware, fraud, and more. Minh Quốc Nguyễn (49) of Hanoi, Vietnam, is being charged with operating the illicit ChipMixer service, the DoJ added.

Cryptocurrency mixing involves using pools of cryptocurrency to make tracking electronic transactions almost impossible, so it's perfect for money-laundering. It's become a common service used by cybercriminals, especially as more governments regulate cryptocurrency exchanges.

"Today's announcement demonstrates the FBI's commitment to dismantling technical infrastructure that enables cybercriminals and nation-state actors to illegally launder cryptocurrency funds," FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate said in a statement about the ChipMixer takedown. "We will not allow cyber criminals to hide behind keyboards nor evade the consequences of their illegal actions."

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Employees Are Feeding Sensitive Biz Data to ChatGPT, Raising Security Fears
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Microsoft Zero-Day Bugs Allow Security Feature Bypass
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
How Patch Tuesday Keeps the Beat After 20 Years
Andrada Fiscutean, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Access Control Gap in Microsoft Active Directory Widens Enterprise Attack Surface
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports