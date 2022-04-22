informa
Analytics
article

Sophos Buys Alert-Monitoring Automation Vendor

Acquisition of cloud-based alert security company will help Sophos automate tasks bogging down security teams, the company says.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 22, 2022
Abstract image of data in a computing cloud
Source: ImagesRouges via Alamy

Sophos has acquired SOC.OS, a spinoff company of BAE Systems Digital Intelligence with a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for automating the monitoring and triaging the growing volume of data and alerts across organizations. 

Sophos said it plans to add the SOC.OS technology to its existing managed threat detection and response products. 

"Alert fatigue and lack of visibility still plague security teams worldwide," Dave Mareels, chief executive officer and co-founder of UK-based SOC.OS said. "Considering this, against the backdrop of constantly changing cyberthreats and a challenging talent landscape, defenders need new and innovative products and services that can help them solve more complex incidents in less time."

