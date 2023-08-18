Securonix: Making Sense of AI’s Rapid Acceleration in Cybersecurity

Nayaki Nayyar of Securonix and Chris Inglis, former US National Cyber Director in the Biden administration, take on the omnipresence of artificial intelligence and how the technology is poised to reshape the security industry, not to mention how live and work. Generative AI in particular presents as both boost and bane to security pros, they say. Nayyar and Inglis also weigh in on the impact of AI to the security information event management (SIEM) market and how the nation’s leaders should prepare for future where AI plays a more central role.

About the Speakers: Nayaki Nayyar serves as the CEO of Securonix, the company leading the evolution of SIEM for today’s hybrid cloud, data-driven enterprises that’s on a hypergrowth trajectory. Prior to Securonix, Nayaki was the President and Chief Product Officer at Ivanti, where she was responsible for the organization’s strategy, innovation, and growth in cybersecurity, automation, edge and endpoint device management, and service management. Nayaki was instrumental in Ivanti doubling its total addressable market from $30B to $60B in the last two years by driving significant growth through acquisitions and helping launch Ivanti’s Neurons Platform. Nayaki is one of only a handful of women running a major cybersecurity company across the globe and is determined to redefine the future of the SIEM market with a well-defined mission and vision for the billion-dollar company.

Chris Inglis is the former NSA Deputy Director and Securonix Strategic Advisory Board Member. Chris Inglis served as the first US National Cyber Director and advisor to President Joe Biden on cybersecurity. Chris recently retired after more than 40 years of federal service, including 28 years at the NSA, where he held several leadership positions. He now serves on Securonix’s Strategic Advisory Board, which consists of six members. Chris works with this collective to move the company forward following Securonix’s launch of the industry’s first Unified Defense SIEM by providing insight into customer demand, industry trends, evolving technology and regulatory change.