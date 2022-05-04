informa
/
Announcements
Event
Implementing and Using XDR to Improve Enterprise Cybersecurity | May 25 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Building and Maintaining an Effective IoT Cybersecurity Strategy | May 17 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Analytics
1 min read
article

Microsoft Releases Defender for SMBs

Microsoft's stand-alone version of Defender for SMBs promises to help SecOps teams automate detection, response, and recovery.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
May 04, 2022
wood tiles spelling out S-M-B
Source: Josie Elias via Alamy Stock Photo

Microsoft has released a stand-alone version of Defender for Business for small-to-midsize businesses (SMBs), which the company says will provide endpoint security on par with that of a large enterprise. 

A Microsoft survey found that 70% of SMBs are worried about the business risk that cybersecurity poses, and while 80% of SMBs said they have antivirus protection, 93%  still have concerns about cybersecurity threats. 

Microsoft said Defender for Business can help automate the protection, detection, and response tasks that can bog down SecOps 

"Automated investigation and remediation are a huge part of the product," Adam Atwell, cloud solutions architect at consulting firm Kite Technology Group, said in a statement. "It's just happening in the background. Defender for Business makes our security so simple."

Threat IntelligenceSecurity Monitoring
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
6 Malware Tools Designed to Disrupt Industrial Control Systems (ICS)
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Early Discovery of Pipedream Malware a Success Story for Industrial Security
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Cybersecurity Act of 2022: A Step in the Right Direction With a Significant Loophole
Alan Brill, Senior Managing Director, Cyber Risk Practice, and Institute Fellow, Kroll
How Russia Is Isolating Its Own Cybercriminals
Ian W. Gray, Senior Director, Research & Analysis, Flashpoint
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports