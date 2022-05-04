Microsoft Releases Defender for SMBs

Microsoft has released a stand-alone version of Defender for Business for small-to-midsize businesses (SMBs), which the company says will provide endpoint security on par with that of a large enterprise.

A Microsoft survey found that 70% of SMBs are worried about the business risk that cybersecurity poses, and while 80% of SMBs said they have antivirus protection, 93% still have concerns about cybersecurity threats.

Microsoft said Defender for Business can help automate the protection, detection, and response tasks that can bog down SecOps

"Automated investigation and remediation are a huge part of the product," Adam Atwell, cloud solutions architect at consulting firm Kite Technology Group, said in a statement. "It's just happening in the background. Defender for Business makes our security so simple."