Quick Hits

Cyberattack on Dole Causes Temporary Salad Shortage

The produce company said it suffered a ransomware attack earlier this month.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
February 23, 2023
healthy food fresh vegetable salad with lettuce, peppers, tomatoes
Source: Andrey Kuzmin via Alamy Stock Photo

Dole Food Company earlier this month temporarily shut down its North American production plants and shipments to grocery stores in the wake of a ransomware attack.

"Upon learning of this incident, Dole moved quickly to contain the threat and engaged leading third-party cybersecurity experts, who have been working in partnership with Dole's internal teams to remediate the issue and secure systems," the company said in a press statement.

Dole, which confirmed it is also working with law enforcement on the case, said the ransomware attack had "limited" affect on its operations.

Even so, CNN — which first broke the news of the attack — reported that some grocery shelves were left empty of Dole salad kits for a few days due to shipment issues tied to the cyberattack.

Attacks/Breaches
