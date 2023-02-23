Cyberattack on Dole Causes Temporary Salad Shortage

Dole Food Company earlier this month temporarily shut down its North American production plants and shipments to grocery stores in the wake of a ransomware attack.

"Upon learning of this incident, Dole moved quickly to contain the threat and engaged leading third-party cybersecurity experts, who have been working in partnership with Dole's internal teams to remediate the issue and secure systems," the company said in a press statement.

Dole, which confirmed it is also working with law enforcement on the case, said the ransomware attack had "limited" affect on its operations.

Even so, CNN — which first broke the news of the attack — reported that some grocery shelves were left empty of Dole salad kits for a few days due to shipment issues tied to the cyberattack.