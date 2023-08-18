informa
2 MIN READ
video

Comcast: How to Wrap Enterprise Cybersecurity In the Data Fabric

In this Dark Reading News Desk segment, Comcast's Noopur Davis and Matthew Tharp discuss security management, big data, and data security fabric.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 18, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney chats with Comcast's Noopur Davis and Matthew Tharp
Source: Dark Reading

Comcast’s Noopur Davis discusses how big data is reshaping the fundamentals around security management, along with the challenges these larger datasets present. And her colleague, Matthew Tharp, points to the data security fabric and its ability to consolidate management tools and even replace security information event management (SIEM) systems. Davis and Tharp describe what the intersection of a security data fabric and a data lake looks like, and how that hybrid changes the ways these two entities interact.

About the Speaker: Noopur Davis is Executive Vice President, Chief Information Security and Product Privacy Officer, Comcast Corporation and Comcast Cable. In this role, she is responsible for overseeing the full range of cybersecurity and product privacy functions for all Comcast Cable businesses, including all products and services delivered to residential and business customers. Her responsibilities include product security and privacy, security and privacy controls, privacy engineering and operations, data protection, security architecture and engineering, security operations and incident response, threat hunting, security intelligence and analytics, identity management, technical fraud, and the Legal Response Center.

Noopur joined Comcast from Intel, where she served as Vice President, Global Quality, Intel Security Group, and has had held various other leadership and technical positions in Fortune 500 companies. She holds a Master of Science in Computer Science from the University of Alabama and a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Auburn University.

Matt Tharp is Senior Director, Field Architecture at Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS). Before joining CTS and the new DataBee business unit to work on its industry-leading security data fabric platform, Matt held various technical and go-to-market roles with Neuro-ID, Verizon (where he was a Threat Hunting Program Manager) and RSA, the Security Division of EMC.

Matt got his Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering from Colorado School of Mines and started his career working at United Launch Alliance (ULA) as an engineer on the space communications system before moving to designing embedded hardware on the most precise navigation and computer system, both in this world and out of it. During his time with ULA, Matt got his Masters of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Denver. 

