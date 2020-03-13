Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Cloud

3/13/2020
12:35 PM
Ericka Chickowski
Connect Directly
Twitter
RSS
E-Mail
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

What Cybersecurity Pros Really Think About Artificial Intelligence

While there's a ton of unbounded optimism from vendor marketing and consultant types, practitioners are still reserving a lot of judgment.
Previous
1 of 7
Next

Image Source: Adobe

Image Source: Adobe

The cybersecurity industry has been targeted by technology and business leaders as one of the top advanced use cases for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the enterprise today. According to the latest studies, AI technology in cybersecurity is poised to grow over 23% annually through the second half of the decade. That'll have the cybersecurity AI market growing from $8.8 billion last year to $38.2 billion by 2026.

The question seasoned cybersecurity veterans are asking themselves right now is, "How much does AI really help security postures and security operations?" There's a ton of unbounded optimism from the vendor marketing and consultant types, but practitioners are still reserving a lot of judgment. As we piece together the surveys of cybersecurity industry perceptions, it becomes clear that a big part of the industry's evolution in the 2020s will be how it can effectively balance AI and human intelligence. Here's what the data shows at the moment.

 

Ericka Chickowski specializes in coverage of information technology and business innovation. She has focused on information security for the better part of a decade and regularly writes about the security industry as a contributor to Dark Reading.  View Full Bio

Previous
1 of 7
Next
Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
How Network Metadata Can Transform Compromise Assessment
Ricardo Villadiego, Founder and CEO of Lumu,  3/10/2020
Over 80% of Medical Imaging Devices Run on Outdated Operating Systems
Kelly Jackson Higgins, Executive Editor at Dark Reading,  3/10/2020
Why CSP Isn't Enough to Stop Magecart-Like Attacks
Hadar Blutrich, CTO & Co-founder, Source Defense,  3/11/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
6 Emerging Cyber Threats That Enterprises Face in 2020
This Tech Digest gives an in-depth look at six emerging cyber threats that enterprises could face in 2020. Download your copy today!
Flash Poll
State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
Data breaches and regulations have forced organizations to pay closer attention to the security incident response function. However, security leaders may be overestimating their ability to detect and respond to security incidents. Read this report to find out more.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2009-5159
PUBLISHED: 2020-03-13
Invision Power Board (aka IPB or IP.Board) 2.x through 3.0.4, when Internet Explorer 5 is used, allows XSS via a .txt attachment.
CVE-2020-10544
PUBLISHED: 2020-03-13
An XSS issue was discovered in tooltip/tooltip.js in PrimeTek PrimeFaces 7.0.11. In a web application using PrimeFaces, an attacker can provide JavaScript code in an input field whose data is later used as a tooltip title without any input validation.
CVE-2020-1953
PUBLISHED: 2020-03-13
Apache Commons Configuration uses a third-party library to parse YAML files which by default allows the instantiation of classes if the YAML includes special statements. Apache Commons Configuration versions 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5, 2.6 did not change the default settings of this library. So if a YAML fi...
CVE-2020-10540
PUBLISHED: 2020-03-13
Untis WebUntis before 2020.9.6 allows CSRF for certain combinations of rights and modules.
CVE-2020-10541
PUBLISHED: 2020-03-13
Zoho ManageEngine OpManager before 12.4.179 allows remote code execution via a specially crafted Mail Server Settings v1 API request. This was fixed in 12.5.108.