What Cybersecurity Pros Really Think About Artificial Intelligence

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2009-5159PUBLISHED: 2020-03-13
Invision Power Board (aka IPB or IP.Board) 2.x through 3.0.4, when Internet Explorer 5 is used, allows XSS via a .txt attachment.
CVE-2020-10544PUBLISHED: 2020-03-13
An XSS issue was discovered in tooltip/tooltip.js in PrimeTek PrimeFaces 7.0.11. In a web application using PrimeFaces, an attacker can provide JavaScript code in an input field whose data is later used as a tooltip title without any input validation.
CVE-2020-1953PUBLISHED: 2020-03-13
Apache Commons Configuration uses a third-party library to parse YAML files which by default allows the instantiation of classes if the YAML includes special statements. Apache Commons Configuration versions 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5, 2.6 did not change the default settings of this library. So if a YAML fi...
CVE-2020-10540PUBLISHED: 2020-03-13
Untis WebUntis before 2020.9.6 allows CSRF for certain combinations of rights and modules.
CVE-2020-10541PUBLISHED: 2020-03-13
Zoho ManageEngine OpManager before 12.4.179 allows remote code execution via a specially crafted Mail Server Settings v1 API request. This was fixed in 12.5.108.