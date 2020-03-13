What Cybersecurity Pros Really Think About Artificial Intelligence

While there's a ton of unbounded optimism from vendor marketing and consultant types, practitioners are still reserving a lot of judgment.

The cybersecurity industry has been targeted by technology and business leaders as one of the top advanced use cases for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the enterprise today. According to the latest studies, AI technology in cybersecurity is poised to grow over 23% annually through the second half of the decade. That'll have the cybersecurity AI market growing from $8.8 billion last year to $38.2 billion by 2026.

The question seasoned cybersecurity veterans are asking themselves right now is, "How much does AI really help security postures and security operations?" There's a ton of unbounded optimism from the vendor marketing and consultant types, but practitioners are still reserving a lot of judgment. As we piece together the surveys of cybersecurity industry perceptions, it becomes clear that a big part of the industry's evolution in the 2020s will be how it can effectively balance AI and human intelligence. Here's what the data shows at the moment.

Ericka Chickowski specializes in coverage of information technology and business innovation. She has focused on information security for the better part of a decade and regularly writes about the security industry as a contributor to Dark Reading. View Full Bio

