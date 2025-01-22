Will 2025 See a Rise of NHI Attacks?Will 2025 See a Rise of NHI Attacks?

The flurry of non-human identity attacks at the end of 2024 demonstrates extremely strong momentum heading into the new year. That does not bode well.

Itzik Alvas, Co-Founder & CEO, Entro Security

January 22, 2025

3 Min Read
Red bot amid a field of green bots
Source: Brain light via Alamy Stock Photo

COMMENTARY

A look back at 2024's top non-human identity (NHI) attacks and their year-end explosion sends a worrying signal that 2025 is going to be a tough year for machine-to-machine identity theft.

One year ago, NHI burst onto the scene with a big warning flare, when Cloudflare disclosed that NHI mismanagement caused a massive breach, stemming from the failure to rotate an access token and account credentials exposed in the 2023 Okta compromise. 

While the attack was contained, the impact on Cloudflare was nonetheless significant. The company disclosed it had to rotate every production credential (more than 5,000 individual credentials), physically segment test and staging systems, perform forensic triages on 4,893 systems, and then reimage and reboot every machine in its global network.

As the year progressed, NHI breaches gained momentum.

In June, the New York Times made its own news when 270GB of its internal data and applications in 5,000 repositories were stolen from GitHub and published on the Web

How? The breach was executed using NHI when an exposed GitHub Personal Access Token, a machine-to-machine secret, allowed unauthorized access to the company's code repositories. The "All the News That's Fit to Print" outlet downplayed the story. Cybersecurity experts did not agree, however, arguing that source-code leaks can have wide-ranging implications.

High-Profile Breach Disclosures

The year ended with a spate of high-profile breach disclosures attributed to NHI during the fourth quarter. 

Thousands of online stores running Adobe Commerce (formerly Magento) software were hacked and infected with digital payment skimmers. The NHI attack used stolen cryptographic keys to generate an application programming interface (API) authorization token, enabling the attacker to access private customer data and insert payment skimmers into the checkout process.

AWS and Microsoft Azure machine-to-machine authentication keys found in Android and iOS apps used by millions were compromised, exposing user data and source code to security breaches. Exposing this type of credential can easily lead to unauthorized access to storage buckets and databases with sensitive user data. Apart from this, attackers could use them to manipulate or steal data.

Schneider Electric confirmed its development platform was breached after a hacker used exposed Jira credentials to steal data. The hacker gloated that the breach compromised critical data, including projects, issues and plug-ins, along with over 400,000 rows of user data, totaling more than 40GB of compressed data,

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warned that attackers were exploiting a critical missing authentication vulnerability in Palo Alto Networks Expedition, a migration tool that can help convert firewall configuration from Checkpoint, Cisco, and other vendors to PAN-OS. This security flaw enabled threat actors to remotely exploit it to reset application admin credentials on Internet-exposed Expedition servers.

A new sophisticated phishing tool targeting GitHub users was also revealed in the fourth quarter. It posed a significant threat to developers and organizations worldwide. Here's how this relates to NHIs: Bots used a compromised secret and set of permissions associated with that credential as the ingredients to make the API calls and create comments using a script.

The comments themselves convinced developers to use insecure scripts as validated solutions.

These scripts, in turn, could lead victims to phishing pages designed to steal login credentials, malware downloads, or rogue OAuth app authorization prompts granting attackers access to private repositories and data.

Finally, and bringing the year to a dramatic close, NHI was responsible for the US Treasury hack by Chinese threat actors, who gained access to "unclassified documents" after compromising the agency's networks. The attackers were able to exploit vulnerabilities in remote tech support software by misusing a leaked API key to gain unauthorized access.

The flurry of NHI attacks at the end of the year demonstrates extremely strong momentum heading into 2025. That does not bode well. 

Chief information security officers (CISOs) and security teams need to prioritize the emerging NHI threats roaring into the new year.

About the Author

Itzik Alvas

Itzik Alvas

Co-Founder & CEO, Entro Security

Itzik Alvas is co-founder and CEO at Entro Security and former healthcare organization CISO and information technology manager at Microsoft.

A cloud and security expert with more than 17 years of experience managing and building teams of hundreds of employees for both leading global enterprise companies and early-stage startups, always at the forefront of state-of-art security solutions used by governments, top intelligence agencies, data centers, cloud providers and industrial markets. Itzik served with the IDF's elite intelligence unit.

See more from Itzik Alvas
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars

Editor's Choice

President Donald Trump and Melania at the Washington National Cathedral January 21, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Threat Intelligence
Trump Fires Cyber Safety Board Investigating Salt Typhoon HackersTrump Fires Cyber Safety Board Investigating Salt Typhoon Hackers
byBecky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading
Jan 21, 2025
2 Min Read
The letters "AI" in blue text with binary code running over top and in the background
Threat Intelligence
Employees Enter Sensitive Data Into GenAI Prompts Far Too OftenEmployees Enter Sensitive Data Into GenAI Prompts Far Too Often
byKristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading
Jan 17, 2025
5 Min Read
Biden meeting on cybersecurity with business leaders
Threat Intelligence
Biden's Cybersecurity EO Leaves Trump a Comprehensive Blueprint for DefenseBiden's Cyber EO Leaves Trump a Strong Blueprint for Defense
byBecky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading
Jan 16, 2025
7 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers