COMMENTARY

A look back at 2024's top non-human identity (NHI) attacks and their year-end explosion sends a worrying signal that 2025 is going to be a tough year for machine-to-machine identity theft.

One year ago, NHI burst onto the scene with a big warning flare, when Cloudflare disclosed that NHI mismanagement caused a massive breach, stemming from the failure to rotate an access token and account credentials exposed in the 2023 Okta compromise.

While the attack was contained, the impact on Cloudflare was nonetheless significant. The company disclosed it had to rotate every production credential (more than 5,000 individual credentials), physically segment test and staging systems, perform forensic triages on 4,893 systems, and then reimage and reboot every machine in its global network.

As the year progressed, NHI breaches gained momentum.

In June, the New York Times made its own news when 270GB of its internal data and applications in 5,000 repositories were stolen from GitHub and published on the Web.

How? The breach was executed using NHI when an exposed GitHub Personal Access Token, a machine-to-machine secret, allowed unauthorized access to the company's code repositories. The "All the News That's Fit to Print" outlet downplayed the story. Cybersecurity experts did not agree, however, arguing that source-code leaks can have wide-ranging implications.

High-Profile Breach Disclosures

The year ended with a spate of high-profile breach disclosures attributed to NHI during the fourth quarter.

Thousands of online stores running Adobe Commerce (formerly Magento) software were hacked and infected with digital payment skimmers. The NHI attack used stolen cryptographic keys to generate an application programming interface (API) authorization token, enabling the attacker to access private customer data and insert payment skimmers into the checkout process.

AWS and Microsoft Azure machine-to-machine authentication keys found in Android and iOS apps used by millions were compromised, exposing user data and source code to security breaches. Exposing this type of credential can easily lead to unauthorized access to storage buckets and databases with sensitive user data. Apart from this, attackers could use them to manipulate or steal data.

Schneider Electric confirmed its development platform was breached after a hacker used exposed Jira credentials to steal data. The hacker gloated that the breach compromised critical data, including projects, issues and plug-ins, along with over 400,000 rows of user data, totaling more than 40GB of compressed data,

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warned that attackers were exploiting a critical missing authentication vulnerability in Palo Alto Networks Expedition, a migration tool that can help convert firewall configuration from Checkpoint, Cisco, and other vendors to PAN-OS. This security flaw enabled threat actors to remotely exploit it to reset application admin credentials on Internet-exposed Expedition servers.

A new sophisticated phishing tool targeting GitHub users was also revealed in the fourth quarter. It posed a significant threat to developers and organizations worldwide. Here's how this relates to NHIs: Bots used a compromised secret and set of permissions associated with that credential as the ingredients to make the API calls and create comments using a script.

The comments themselves convinced developers to use insecure scripts as validated solutions.

These scripts, in turn, could lead victims to phishing pages designed to steal login credentials, malware downloads, or rogue OAuth app authorization prompts granting attackers access to private repositories and data.

Finally, and bringing the year to a dramatic close, NHI was responsible for the US Treasury hack by Chinese threat actors, who gained access to "unclassified documents" after compromising the agency's networks. The attackers were able to exploit vulnerabilities in remote tech support software by misusing a leaked API key to gain unauthorized access.

The flurry of NHI attacks at the end of the year demonstrates extremely strong momentum heading into 2025. That does not bode well.

Chief information security officers (CISOs) and security teams need to prioritize the emerging NHI threats roaring into the new year.