When Cybersecurity Tools Backfire

COMMENTARY

In an era where digital security is paramount, organizations invest heavily in cybersecurity tools to defend against cyberattacks. However, these same tools — designed to protect — can sometimes be the cause of major disruptions. From botched updates to unforeseen errors in protective software, the very systems meant to safeguard us can lead to widespread outages, with the recent cases of CrowdStrike and Verizon standing out as prime examples.

The Fine Line Between Protection and Disruption

Cybersecurity solutions are essential in our interconnected world, helping businesses and governments protect sensitive data, infrastructure, and user privacy. However, when improperly handled, even the best tools can turn from protectors into sources of failure.

Known for its strong cybersecurity offerings, CrowdStrike rolled out a threat intelligence update to its Falcon platform in July that inadvertently caused a major global outage, affecting airlines, banks, and hospitals. This incident, which resulted from a software glitch during the delivery of its "Rapid Response Content" threat signatures, left critical services temporarily offline, reminding us that even the most advanced security systems aren't infallible.

Similarly, in September, Verizon experienced a massive network outage that left millions of customers without mobile service across the US. Although the exact cause of the outage is still under investigation, fears of a cyberattack have been discussed. However, early signs suggest that it could have stemmed from a technical issue or mismanagement during a network upgrade — further highlighting how small oversights in maintaining or updating network infrastructure can have outsized consequences.

The Domino Effect: More Than Just an Inconvenience

When cybersecurity or networking systems fail, the impact often ripples far beyond the initial disruption. Take Verizon's outage as an example: Businesses dependent on the network lost critical communication channels, customer service teams were unable to assist clients, and productivity ground to a halt for countless users. These events illustrate the profound dependency modern society has on digital infrastructure, and when that infrastructure falters, so do economies, health services, and day-to-day life.

But outages like these also create windows of opportunity for cybercriminals. When networks are down or overwhelmed, attackers may exploit system vulnerabilities or use the chaos as cover for more nefarious activities, such as distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, ransomware deployments, or supply chain compromises. Therefore, resilience and proper update protocols are just as important as the defensive capabilities of any cybersecurity tool.

Lessons for the Industry

These high-profile outages, including Verizon's and CrowdStrike's, serve as reminders that robust cybersecurity involves more than just tools — it requires continuous testing, resilience planning, and careful management of system updates.

Key takeaways for businesses include:

Test updates thoroughly: Even the best security patches can introduce new risks if not properly vetted.

Invest in incident response: Prepare for outages or failures by developing comprehensive response plans that prioritize minimizing downtime and ensuring customer communication.

Stay vigilant: Disruptions provide opportunities for attackers. Ensure that security monitoring continues even during outages.

Looking Forward

As technology evolves, so must our approach to cybersecurity. While outages are inevitable, the focus should be on minimizing their scope, addressing underlying causes, and understanding that protecting systems is not just about keeping bad actors out — it's also about maintaining stability and reliability within the infrastructure itself.

Cybersecurity tools must balance protection with resilience, ensuring that the systems designed to defend us don't inadvertently cause more harm.