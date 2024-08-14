UK Royal Family, Prime Minister Deepfakes Make Rounds on Meta
According to the researchers, roughly 250 fake advertisements appeared on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and some are reportedly still up and running.
August 14, 2024
Deepfake videos of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prince William are circulating on various Meta platforms, promoting a fraudulent cryptocurrency platform called "Immediate Edge" to dupe unsuspecting viewers.
Advertisements featuring the AI-generated videos of Starmer announce that the platform he is "supporting" is not a scam, and that audiences who are viewing the video will receive a life-changing amount of money. Meanwhile, the deepfakes of Prince William are circulating in support of the PM, providing the Royal Family's purported endorsement of the crypto scheme.
"Good afternoon, honored citizens of the United Kingdom," stated the deepfake Prince William. "I am pleased to announce that I, Prince William, and the entire Royal Family fully support Prime Minister Keir Starmer's initiative and his new platform."
The financial disinformation campaign was uncovered by researchers at Fenimore Harper. According to their study, 250 of these advertisements have appeared on Meta platforms like Facebook and Instagram since the UK's July surprise election, and has reached up to 891,834 people who have collectively spent £21,053 due to the ads.
According to the researchers, some of these ads continue to circulate online, showcasing AI-powered disinformation campaigns' growth as a threat, and viewers should be cautious.
About the Author
You May Also Like
Digging Out Your Organization's Technical DebtAugust 14, 2024
CISO Perspectives: How to make AI an Accelerator, Not a BlockerAugust 20, 2024
Your guide to the great SIEM migrationAugust 21, 2024
How to Find and Fix Application VulnerabilitiesAugust 22, 2024
Securing Your Cloud AssetsAugust 27, 2024
Black Hat Europe - December 9-12 - Learn MoreDecember 10, 2024
SecTor - Canada's IT Security Conference Oct 22-24 - Learn MoreOctober 22, 2024
Black Hat Europe - December 9-12 - Learn MoreDecember 10, 2024
SecTor - Canada's IT Security Conference Oct 22-24 - Learn MoreOctober 22, 2024