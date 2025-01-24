COMMENTARY

The federal government is often slow moving when it comes to various technology modernization efforts (thanks to the obstacles posed by resourcing, staffing, and politics), so it's no surprise that a lack of cybersecurity awareness and action has caused federal infrastructure to reach new levels of criticality.

Year after year we see data breaches become more commonplace, with ransomware plaguing organizations and agencies of all sizes, while foreign adversaries continue to work their way into our networks and most high-value infrastructure. There's a good reason why trust has been slowly eroding across our federal institutions over the past 20 years. But aptly timed in this tumultuous era — and released during his final days in office — is the Biden administration's executive order on Strengthening and Promoting Innovation in the Nation's Cybersecurity.

My take is that it's certainly good. And it's certainly needed. There's clearly a problem in shoring up our national supply chain. Our adversaries are getting stronger every day, and they're exploiting gaps and weaknesses in our interconnected systems in a way that's very real and urgent. Plus, as our workforce (federal and private) continues to modernize, digitalize, and work from anywhere, our inability to reconcile secure-by-design development with fast work-from-anywhere productivity has created a harsh reality.

The takeaways from this executive order are the same as ever. People have long deprioritized getting the basics right when it comes to cybersecurity. A history of sporadic and continuous investment in legacy IT has left organizations ripe for and open to attacks. In fact, 90% of organizations lack visibility over all their endpoints at any given time, and in 2024, breaches caused by the successful exploitation of vulnerabilities went up 180% year over year. There remains an evident education, enforcement, and skills gap in cyber. How much longer will it take us to recognize and make the necessary changes to overcome these issues?

But there are some positives. In my mind, here's why this executive order is different: It comes at a time when there's an actual, viable solution readily available to help the US federal government — and the larger software supply chain — overcome the challenges that have long stifled our collective resilience efforts. AI and automation pose a real and lasting way for the US federal government to shore up resilience, improve the integrity of the software supply chain, and upskill the federal workforce. AI allows organizations working with the federal government to reach a balance between productivity, growth, and security in a way that's never before been possible.

As written in the executive order, "Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to transform cyber defense by rapidly identifying new vulnerabilities, increasing the scale of threat detection techniques, and automating cyber defense." AI, when used strategically to analyze, synthesize, and inform security actions — particularly in areas like patch management and vulnerability assessment — not only presents the opportunity to help the federal government achieve resilience, solidifying infrastructure and streamlining operations in the process, but also frees up critical talent to reach new goals and mission critical resilience objectives as they evolve.

For the first time in a long while, the federal government and the software sector alike finally have the tools and resources needed to do security well — consistently and cost-effectively. Though like anything else in technology, not all of AI is created equal, and thoughtful adoption in addition to rigorous coding, testing, and transparent disclosure practices will be essential to ensure that we as a community and as a software supply chain continue to implement, grow, and refine accordingly.

Even if this executive order gets overturned, mandates like these serve as a helpful reminder of all that is important — and possible — to prioritize and achieve in this new AI era. While utilizing AI won't be without its challenges, and no development program will ever be perfect, AI offers organizations a unique opportunity to strive for more, strengthen development and compliance practices, and grow, while upskilling the next crop of cybersecurity talent to more proactively get ahead of the next generation of threats.