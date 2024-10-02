North Korea's 'Stonefly' APT Swarms US Private Co's. for Profit

Despite a $10 million bounty on one member, APT45 is not slowing down, pivoting from intelligence gathering to extorting funds for Kim Jong-Un's regime.

Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading

October 2, 2024

2 Min Read
Long-legged fly (Poecilobothrus sp) male on leaf with reflection in water
Source: Nature Picture Library via Alamy Stock Photo

A well-known North Korean advanced persistent threat (APT) has shifted its focus to targeting private companies in the US for financial gain.

Researchers at Symantec's Threat Hunter Team said this week that the state-sponsored group it tracks as "Stonefly" (aka Andariel, APT45, Silent Chollima, and Onyx Sleet) is flaunting an indictment and a $10 million bounty from the US Department of Justice (DoJ), in order to rack up more funds for the Kim Jong-Un regime.

Stonefly, which is part of North Korea's Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGB), mounted assaults on three organizations in the US in August, about a month after the DoJ moved against the group. The victims, the researchers noted, had "no obvious intelligence value," and were likely being prepped for a ransomware whammy — though the intrusions were detected before the endgame could play out.

The focus on snapping up funds is a relatively new flex for the group, Symantec researchers stressed, even though other North Korean APTs are dedicated to grifting foreign currency for the regime. Stonefly in the past targeted hospitals and other healthcare providers during the pandemic (which drew the DoJ scrutiny), and is known for going after high-value espionage targets like US Air Force bases, NASA Office of Inspector General, and government organizations in China, South Korea, and Taiwan.

"Since at least 2019, Symantec has seen its focus shift mainly to espionage operations against select, high-value targets," according to the analysis. "It appears to specialize in targeting organizations that hold classified or highly sensitive information or intellectual property … [Stonefly had] appeared not to be involved in financially motivated attacks."

Look for Stonefly's IoCs to Swat Ransomware Attacks

With Stonefly's less-targeted focus on siphoning funds from unsuspecting private companies, it pays for everyday businesses that might not normally think of themselves as APT targets to get familiar with the group's indicators of compromise (IoCs).

And there are many. While the ransomware never deployed in the August attacks, and the initial compromise path isn't clear, Stonefly still managed to smuggle in plenty of tools from its kit before being ultimately thwarted.

"In several of the attacks, Stonefly's custom malware Backdoor.Preft (aka Dtrack, Valefor) was deployed," according to Symantec's blog post. "In addition … attackers used a fake Tableau certificate documented by Microsoft in addition to two other certificates that appear to be unique to this campaign."

The toolbox also included Nukebot, which is a backdoor capable of executing commands, downloading and uploading files, and taking screenshots; Mimikatz; two different keyloggers; the Sliver open source cross-platform penetration testing framework; the PuTTY SSH client; Plink; Megatools; a utility that takes snapshots of folder structures on a hard drive and saves them as HTML files; and FastReverseProxy, which can expose local servers to the public Internet.

Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading

Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading

Tara Seals has 20+ years of experience as a journalist, analyst and editor in the cybersecurity, communications and technology space. Prior to Dark Reading, Tara was Editor in Chief at Threatpost, and prior to that, the North American news lead for Infosecurity Magazine. She also spent 13 years working for Informa (formerly Virgo Publishing), as executive editor and editor-in-chief at publications focused on both the service provider and the enterprise arenas. A Texas native, she holds a B.A. from Columbia University, lives in Western Massachusetts with her family and is on a never-ending quest for good Mexican food in the Northeast.

