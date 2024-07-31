Siri Bug Enables Data Theft on Locked Apple Devices

Apple released updates for a variety of its products to patch recent vulnerabilities found in Siri, the Apple iOS digital assistant.

The vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to steal information through a locked device because when a device is locked, there are still voice commands that the digital assistant can process and may allow access to contacts and other sensitive data.

In its latest round of fixes, Apple restricted these options to prevent malicious actors from exploiting the vulnerability, even if they have physical access to a device.

In addition to the iPhone, the company patched a similar vulnerability in Apple Watch, iOS, iPadOS, and the macOS Ventura.

Users should update to the latest software version of iOS and iPadOS, iOS 17.6, or iPadOS 17.6, to mitigate these bugs by going to settings, general, and then software update.