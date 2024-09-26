Security Upgrades Available for 3 HPE Aruba Networking Bugs

The vendor says there are no reports of the flaws being exploited in the wild nor any public exploit codes currently available.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

September 26, 2024

1 Min Read
Aruba/HPE logo on the side of a building
Source: JHVEPhoto via Alamy Stock Photo

HPE Aruba Networking fixed three critical vulnerabilities found in its systems that could allow unauthenticated attackers remote code execution on compromised devices.

The vulnerabilities, tracked as CVE-2024-42505, CVE-2024-42506, and CVE-2024-42507, lie in the command line interface (CLI) service of Aruba access points (APs) and can be exploited by sending packets to Aruba's AP management protocol UDP port to gain privileged access and execute arbitrary code.

The security bugs affect Aruba APs running Instant AOS-8 and AOS-10, according to the Hewlett Packard Enterprise subsidiary.

The impacted software includes AOS-10.6.x.x: 10.6.0.2 and below, AOS-10.4.x.x: 10.4.1.3 and below, Instant AOS-8.12.x.x: 8.12.0.1 and below, and Instant AOS-8.10.x.x: 8.10.0.13 and below.

While there are workarounds for devices running Instant AOS-8.x code and AOS-10, it's recommended that administrators install the latest updates HPE provided on its networking support portal to prevent attacks from malicious actors.

Other Aruba products such as Networking Mobility Conductors, Mobility Controllers, and SD-WAN Gateways have not been impacted.

There are no reports of the flaws being exploited in the wild and no public exploit codes currently available, according to the HPE Security Response Team.

About the Author

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Concept art, computer code and camera lenses in glowing light green arcs on black background
Application Security
Keep Tier-One Applications Out of Virtual EnvironmentsKeep Tier-One Applications Out of Virtual Environments
byMorey Haber
Sep 25, 2024
5 Min Read
CrowdStrike logo on smatphone screen
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
CrowdStrike Offers Mea Culpa to House CommitteeCrowdStrike Offers Mea Culpa to House Committee
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Sep 25, 2024
4 Min Read
Black background and white text saying Dark Reading Confidential
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Dark Reading Confidential: Pen-Test Arrests, 5 Years LaterDark Reading Confidential: Pen-Test Arrests, 5 Years Later
byDark Reading Staff
Sep 10, 2024
42 Min Listen
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events