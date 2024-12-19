OT/ICS Engineering Workstations Face Barrage of Fresh Malware

Cyberattacks against OT/ICS engineering workstations are widely underestimated, according to researchers who discovered malware designed to shut down Siemens workstation engineering processes.

December 19, 2024

Operational technology (OT) and Industrial control systems (ICS) are increasingly exposed to compromise through engineering workstations. A new malware developed to kill stations running Siemens systems joins a growing list of botnets and worms working to infiltrate industrial networks through these on-premises, Internet-connected attack vectors.

Forescout researchers reported the discovery of the Siemens malware, which they called "Chaya_003." But that's hardly an isolated case. The researchers also found two Mitsubishi engineering workstations compromised by the Ramnit worm, they explained in a new report.

"Malware in OT/ICS is more common than you think — and engineering workstations connected to the Internet are targets," the Forescout team warned.

Researchers from SANS said engineering workstation compromise accounts for more than 20% of OT cybersecurity incidents, the report noted. Botnets targeting OT systems, which the report said includes Aisuru, Kaiten, and Gafgyt, rely on Internet-connected devices to infiltrate networks.

Engineering workstations make excellent targets for cyberattack because they are on-premises stations running traditional operating systems as well as specialized software tools provided by vendors such as the Siemens TIA portal or Mitsubishi GX Works, the Forescout team wrote.

To defend against these campaigns, OT/ICS network operators should ensure engineering workstations are protected and that there is adequate network segmentation, and implement an ongoing threat monitoring program.

The report acknowledges malware developed specifically for OT environments is relatively rare compared with efforts put behind enterprise compromises, "but there’s little room to sleep easily if you’re a security operator in OT or manage industrial control system security," the researchers added.

