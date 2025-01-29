COMMENTRY

In June 2023, the MOVEit supply chain attack served as a harsh reminder of the vulnerabilities in our software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem. Third-party risk management (TPRM) in today's world of SaaS applications is no longer just about ticking boxes on a checklist. The old methods, with their static questionnaires and outdated ISO 27001 and System and Organization Controls (SOC) — SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 — reports are simply not efficient anymore. With cyber threats, such as supply chain attacks and third-party integration exploits, becoming more sophisticated, organizations need a dynamic approach to managing SaaS vendors. Embracing automation, real-time visibility, and targeted assessments are crucial steps to stay ahead of potential risks.

Let's explore how organizations that rely heavily on SaaS apps can evolve their TPRM strategies to face modern security challenges head-on.

The Growing Complexity of SaaS Oversight

SaaS adoption is growing rapidly, bringing organizations convenience and flexibility. According to B2BSaaS estimates, the SaaS market was valued at $273.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $1.2 trillion by 2032. However, this growth also comes with an expanded attack surface and more complex data flows. For organizations handling sensitive customer data and navigating strict regulations, these challenges are critical.

Two trends amplify these challenges:

Explosion of SaaS apps: Companies use hundreds of SaaS and cloud apps, many introduced without official approval, complicating security oversight. Shadow IT often results in blind spots, making it harder to assess overall security.

Evolving threat landscape: Attackers increasingly target third-party vendors. Generative AI (GenAI) has further complicated the landscape, enabling attackers to enhance tactics and exploit integration points, misconfigured cloud services, and stolen credentials. The Okta breach of 2023 demonstrated the potential scale of damage from a supply chain attack.

These challenges highlight the inadequacy of relying solely on traditional security questionnaires and annual SOC 2 reports. Continuous visibility into vendors' security practices is essential for effective risk management.

The Problem With Traditional Third-Party Risk Reviews

Traditional risk reviews involve substantial manual effort and fall short in addressing modern threats:

Inefficient manual processes: Manually sending, tracking, and analyzing vendor questionnaires consumes excessive time and energy and delays the resolution of security issues.

Superficial questions: Generic Yes/No queries (e.g., "Do your developers follow secure coding practices?") fail to assess the effectiveness of vendors' security measures. More specific questions, tied to real-world scenarios, often yield actionable insights.

Outdated reports: Reports like ISO 27001 and SOC 2 quickly become obsolete in evolving SaaS environments. The emergence of GenAI has further accelerated the pace of change, necessitating updated, dynamic assessments.

Evolving TPRM to Handle Modern SaaS Challenges

To tackle these issues, organizations must adopt agile, data-centric approaches to vendor security:

Embrace real-time assurance through trust centers. SOC 2 reports are a starting point, but critical vendors should offer ongoing visibility through automated trust centers. Tools like Sprinto, Drata, and Vento provide real-time insights into security controls and compliance, enabling proactive decisions.

Make questionnaires smarter. Replace generic questionnaires with tailored assessments that probe deeper. Focus on how controls are implemented and monitored. For example, shift from "Do you secure ABC?" to "How do you secure ABC, and how do you verify its effectiveness?" Questions that examine metrics and outcomes help uncover the true state of security. Address talent gaps and boost technical expertise. Invest in developing skills in cloud security, SaaS configuration, and API management. Training internal teams or partnering with specialized vendors can bridge expertise gaps. The SolarWinds breach of 2020 underscores the need for visibility into supply chain vulnerabilities. Workshops and certifications can enhance team capabilities, keeping them informed of evolving risks. Include shadow IT and "free" tools. Review unpaid apps, open source tools, and browser extensions — often overlooked but risky. Shadow IT tools, while offering productivity, introduce unknown risks. Assessing these apps before they integrate into workflows reduces unexpected exposure. Include them in audits to ensure they meet baseline security standards. Use modern tools, not spreadsheets. Transition from spreadsheets to SaaS security posture management (SSPM) tools, which monitor misconfigurations, excessive permissions, and suspicious activities. AI-powered tools can further analyze vendor responses and highlight inconsistencies. Leveraging these tools saves time and enhances accuracy.

What Can You Do When Revamping Your TPRM Strategy

Evolving TPRM processes isn't easy. Avoid common pitfalls:

Avoid risky inaction: Delaying updates to vendor management increases exposure. Start with small, impactful improvements and scale gradually.

Avoid overcommitting resources: Implement changes incrementally, prioritizing high-impact areas. This ensures resource efficiency without overwhelming teams.

Set realistic expectations for AI: Leverage AI where it adds value while recognizing its limitations. AI tools should complement, not replace, human oversight.

Ensure team alignment: Align team skills with new vendor security goals. Equip teams to manage technical assessments effectively. Feedback loops can ensure continuous improvement and alignment with organizational objectives.

What We Can Take From This

Managing third-party risk in the SaaS era demands a proactive, data-driven approach. Organizations must go beyond checkbox compliance by leveraging real-time assurance, tailored assessments, and automation. Modernizing TPRM is essential to address the complexities of SaaS security.

While challenging, particularly for smaller organizations, the benefits of preventing breaches and protecting reputations outweigh the costs. Organizations can manage expenses effectively by prioritizing critical vendors and adopting phased changes while enhancing third-party risk management. The commitment to proactive strategies ensures resilience against an ever-evolving threat landscape.