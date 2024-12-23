Name That Toon: Sneaking Around
Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 gift card.
December 23, 2024
Every person in this scene is just so joyful that we can't help by wonder, what are they so happy about? Send us a cybersecurity-related caption to describe the above scene and our favorite entry will win its wordsmith a $25 gift card.
Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Jan. 17 deadline:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading December Toon."
Last Month's Winner
Shout out — and a $25 gift card — to Dr. Dana Hackley for sending us the winning caption for last month's "Meeting of Minds" cartoon. Some noteworthy contenders included "'Welcome to BYOD: Bring Your Own Duvet,'" "SOCs in bed, yes, or no? Inquiring CISOs want to know!" and "Next on todays meeting, retiring EoL tech…" A big thank you to all who participated.
