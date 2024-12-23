Name That Toon: Sneaking Around

John Klossner, Cartoonist

December 23, 2024

1 Min Read
Three people in grey hoodies holding computer equipment sneaking past a security guard sitting in a chair.
Source: John Klossner

Every person in this scene is just so joyful that we can't help by wonder, what are they so happy about? Send us a cybersecurity-related caption to describe the above scene and our favorite entry will win its wordsmith a $25 gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Jan. 17 deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading December Toon."

  • Via social media: X, Bluesky, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Shout out — and a $25 gift card — to Dr. Dana Hackley for sending us the winning caption for last month's "Meeting of Minds" cartoon. Some noteworthy contenders included "'Welcome to BYOD: Bring Your Own Duvet,'" "SOCs in bed, yes, or no? Inquiring CISOs want to know!" and "Next on todays meeting, retiring EoL tech…" A big thank you to all who participated.

dr-toon-caption-dec-24.jpg

About the Author

John Klossner

John Klossner

Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

