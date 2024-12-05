News, news analysis, and commentary on the latest trends in cybersecurity technology.

LLMs Raise Efficiency, Productivity of Cybersecurity Teams

AI-powered tools are making cybersecurity tasks easier to solve, as well as easier for the team to handle.

Karen Spiegelman, Features Editor

December 5, 2024

1 Min Read
Bar graph that asks, Benefits of GenAI/LLM: What are the benefits of using GenAI and/or LLMs in a cybersecurity program?
Source: Dark Reading

Security professionals say adding LLM/GenAI capabilities to security programs improves efficiency in threat detection and increases productivity of analysts, according to Dark Reading's latest research on enterprise security. Efficiency and effectiveness were recurring themes.

In Dark Reading's Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Cybersecurity Survey, the top three benefits of using GenAI and LLMs in a cybersecurity program were more efficient threat detection (28%), improved analyst productivity and efficiency (27%), and better threat intelligence analysis (23%).

The promise of AI tools is enhancing the analysts' performance. Almost one-fifth (19%) of respondents said they appreciated how AI helped generate reports faster, while the same number (19%) liked how AI-infused technologies learn and adapt from new information. Fifteen percent felt the pressure lift from AI analyzing security alerts to reduce false positives, while another 15% appreciated how the technology helped them discover and reduce misconfigurations.

Cybersecurity practitioners also saw value in active uses for AI, such as proactive threat hunting (16%), greater user behavior analysis (15%), improved incident response (15%), and better security posture (11%).

There are also benefits to the business side. LLM tools can optimize resources (13%) to help make an organization's network more efficient and reduce costs (9%). Respondents also see ways GenAI can scale up their operations (12%), as well as improve cybersecurity response by supplementing the skills of the current team (12%). On the budgeting side, LLM use can reduce both the need for additional headcount (11%) and costs of operation (9%).

For more on the impact of AI and ML on cybersecurity, download the Dark Reading report "The State of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Cybersecurity."

About the Author

Karen Spiegelman, Features Editor

Karen Spiegelman, Features Editor

Karen joined Dark Reading in January 2022 as features editor. She's been in tech editing since before the img tag was introduced, working for outlets such as the IEEE Computer Society, CNET Download.com, and TechTV. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband, son, and two cats. Find her on Mastodon.

See more from Karen Spiegelman, Features Editor
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Events
More Events
Latest Articles in DR Technology
Read More DR Technology