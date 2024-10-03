COMMENTARY

On Sept. 29, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed Senate Bill 1047, the Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Models Act. This bill aimed to create a comprehensive regulatory framework for AI models, seeking to balance public safety with innovation. Although the veto was a setback for the bill, it highlights key debates in the emerging field of AI governance and the potential for California to shape the future of AI regulation.

California's Influence on Tech Legislation

As the home of Silicon Valley, California has long been a leader in technology regulation, with its policies often setting the precedent for other states. For example, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) inspired similar data protection laws in Virginia and Colorado. With the rapid advancement of AI technology, California's efforts in AI governance could have a lasting impact on both national and international regulatory frameworks, while also catalyzing federal lawmakers to consider nationwide AI regulations, similar to how California's auto emissions standards influenced federal policies.

What's at Stake

Gov. Newsom's veto highlights several critical issues. First, the bill solely focused on large-scale models that might overlook the dangers posed by smaller, specialized AI systems. The governor emphasized the need for regulations based on empirical evidence of actual risks rather than the size or cost of AI models. Second, he cautioned that stringent regulations could stifle innovation, particularly if they did not keep pace with the rapidly evolving AI landscape. The governor advocated for a flexible approach that could adapt to new developments. Third, Newsom stressed the importance of considering whether AI systems are deployed in high-risk environments or involve critical decision-making with sensitive data, areas the bill did not specifically address.

Looking Ahead

Although this might seem like a setback to some, the veto allows California to continue its thought leadership in shaping modern technology policy. To move forward and reconcile differences, the California legislature and Governor's office can undertake several collaborative efforts:

Establish a joint task force comprising representatives from the governor's office, legislators, AI experts, industry leaders, and AI ethics experts. This group can facilitate open discussions to understand each other's concerns and priorities.

Incorporate insights from academia, research organizations, and the public. Transparency in the legislative process can build trust and ensure diverse perspectives are considered.

Shift the regulatory focus from the size and computational resources of AI models to the actual risks associated with specific applications. This aligns with the governor's call for evidence-based policymaking.

Draft legislation that includes provisions for regular review and updates, allowing the regulatory framework to evolve alongside rapid technological advancements in AI.

European Union: AI Act

California legislators can benchmark existing AI legislation such as the EU Artificial Intelligence Act. The EU's AI Act is a pioneering, comprehensive legal framework designed to foster trustworthy AI while supporting innovation. It adopts a risk-based approach, categorizing AI systems into four levels: unacceptable, high, limited, and minimal risk. Unacceptable risk practices are prohibited, while high-risk AI applications in areas like education, employment, and law enforcement face stringent requirements. The act mandates transparency, requiring users to be informed when interacting with AI systems such as chatbots. It also introduces obligations for general-purpose models, focusing on risk management and transparency.

The AI Act's strengths include comprehensive coverage, ensuring all forms of AI are regulated uniformly, and its emphasis on protecting fundamental rights by categorizing AI based on risk levels. It encourages innovation by reducing regulatory burdens for low-risk AI applications, thus fostering technological development. However, the act's complexity and cost may be burdensome for small and midsize enterprises, and there's a potential risk of regulatory overreach, possibly hindering innovation.

Conclusion

California is at the forefront of tackling the challenges and opportunities posed by advanced AI models. Collaboration between government and industry stakeholders is essential in shaping a regulatory framework that keeps pace with the rapid evolution of AI technology. By working together with industry and other thought leaders, legislators can craft a flexible, evidence-based framework that ensures public safety while encouraging innovation. Like past tech regulations, California can set a strong precedent for responsible AI governance, with its influence likely extending beyond state lines. As AI continues to evolve, the world will closely monitor California's efforts, and true success will depend on protecting the public without stifling AI's transformative potential.