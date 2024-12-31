Cybersecurity Lags in Middle East Business Development

COMMENTARY

The Middle East is undergoing a digital transformation that is as rapid as it is remarkable. Tech multinationals are investing big in the region as Dubai, Riyadh, and Abu Dhabi strive to establish themselves as global innovation hubs.

But this increased digitization comes with an increased risk of cyberattacks — and businesses throughout the Middle East are at risk of being caught with their guard down.

The pace of digital growth in countries throughout the Middle East has far outstripped cybersecurity talent in the region, leaving organizations fatally exposed. While some businesses resort to outsourcing their cybersecurity measures to tech giants and their tools, this hands-off approach is risk-prone.

The Middle East now sits squarely in the firing line. With cyberattacks emboldened by AI, robust cybersecurity defenses are more crucial than ever. Businesses must move away from outsourcing and focus on building strong in-house defenses by investing in tool-based approaches and heavily leveraging in-house hiring, upskilling, and talent retention practices.

Victims of Their Own Success?

The commercial success of locations like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Arabia has transformed them into potential hotbeds for cybercrime. Distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on Middle Eastern countries have risen 75% in the past year, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia taking the brunt of the blow.

The UAE alone falls victim to around 50,000 cyberattacks a day. And it comes at a cost: in 2023, cyberattacks cost businesses, organizations, and public bodies more than $8 million per incident.

The uptick in cyberattacks is only exacerbated by changing patterns in the cybercrime landscape. The rise of AI has lowered the barrier to entry for would-be hackers, allowing those with even the most novice skills to carry out a full-scale attack. Meanwhile, the proliferation of cybercrime as a service (CaaS), offering services like DDoS-for-hire, means threat actors now need little more than an intention to launch a cyberattack. In this new era of cybercrime, where there's a will, there's a way.

The current cybersecurity skills gap seen throughout the Middle East is leaving companies exposed and vulnerable to bad actors. Over half the companies in the EMEA region have attributed cybersecurity breaches to a lack of skills and training, while 70% of business leaders believe that skills shortages create a whole host of additional cybersecurity risks for companies to address.

AI Muddles Outsourced Security Equation

Too many businesses attempt to remedy this lack of talent by outsourcing their cybersecurity to third parties. While this might have been effective when countries like the US were the main target for threat actors, that's no longer the case.

The rise of AI-enhanced cyberattacks presents a new host of threats that businesses outsourcing cybersecurity won't necessarily be able to tackle. Not only has AI made it easier for threat actors to carry out cyberattacks, it's also made the attacks themselves more sophisticated and more malicious.

AI-enhanced malware is stealthier, making it harder to detect a breach of IT infrastructure. Automated phishing attacks enable bad actors to target a larger number of potential victims, while the phishing attacks themselves are highly tailored to their targets.

It is crucial that Middle Eastern businesses — particularly those in the UAE and Saudi Arabia — are on top of their cybersecurity measures. They cannot sit back and outsource cybersecurity with the assumption that the risk is also transferred. Instead, they must take an active approach to their cybersecurity measures by building up a strong in-house cybersecurity team that can identify, respond to, and deal with threats in an effective and timely manner.

Bringing cybersecurity in-house mitigates the risks that can crop up when relying on outsourced defenses, such as slow response times. Instead, in-house cybersecurity teams will have their fingers on the pulse of the business's security framework, as well as a thorough understanding of business specifics, enabling them to react quickly to threats.

But to achieve this, businesses must invest heavily in new and pre-existing IT talent to close the Middle East's skills gap — and this should be done with a particular focus on hiring and retention practices.

Retention Is Tough in Smaller Talent Pool

Over half of organizations globally say they struggle to recruit candidates with cybersecurity experience. Difficulties in hiring cybersecurity talent are compounded by trouble retaining cybersecurity staff, throwing employers into a vicious cycle of hiring and re-hiring. In the Middle East, where the digital economy is still young, this is of particular concern — the talent pool is finite, and companies cannot afford to lose out on promising employees.

To combat this, corporations in the Middle East should turn their attention to the fresh talent coming out of universities throughout the Middle East and around the world. By forming partnerships with universities and offering attractive graduate schemes, businesses can tap into dense talent pools brimming with promising cybersecurity talent.

Graduates are eager to learn and willing to mold to the company ethos, making them the ideal choice for corporations looking to build up a dedicated in-house cybersecurity team.

Investing in apprenticeship schemes is another option for companies. Although more hands-on, companies will be able to train candidates from the ground up, ensuring the candidate's skills and knowledge are strongly aligned with the business's cybersecurity needs.

Learning & Development Must Be Fostered

Retaining this talent is just as crucial as bringing them on board in the first place. Alongside the usual retention tactics, such as competitive pay packets and desirable benefits, companies must invest heavily in continuous learning and development (L&D) opportunities throughout the employee's career.

Poor training — or a lack of training altogether — is a surefire way to lose employees. Conversely, 94% of employees say they would stay longer with an employer that invested in L&D. In a fast-changing, continually developing industry like cybersecurity, L&D is especially vital.

Investing in training sessions and development courses for cybersecurity employees will ensure they're kept up to date with any changes in the threat and security landscape. And, in the process, employees will feel as if the company is giving them opportunities to develop their skills and abilities, rounding them out into highly experienced cybersecurity professionals.

Investing in staff as a cybersecurity tactic shouldn't begin and end with cybersecurity staff. Deploying a company-wide cybersecurity upskilling program is a vital first step — and a simple way of ruling out one of the greatest causes behind cybersecurity breaches: human error. Negligence, a lack of awareness, or simple mistakes can lead to vulnerabilities and breaches, even in the most robust systems. Upskilling is a vital step companies must take to mitigate this risk.

With the rising rate of cyberattacks in the Middle East, corporations cannot afford to sit back and wait until they become the next big victim of a data breach or DDoS attack.

Companies can't rely solely on third-party cybersecurity measures — they must build up comprehensive in-house defenses. Businesses need to act now and double their investments in cybersecurity talent, paying particular mind to up-and-coming graduate talent.