Critical Auth Bugs Expose Smart Factory Gear to Cyberattack

Factory automation software from Mitsubishi Electric and Rockwell Automation could be subject to remote code execution (RCE), denial-of-service (DoS), and more.

Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading

November 1, 2024

2 Min Read
Steel factory, blast furnaces at twilight
Source: frans lemmens via Alamy Stock Photo

Critical security vulnerabilities affecting factory automation software from Mitsubishi Electric and Rockwell Automation could variously allow remote code execution (RCE), authentication bypass, product tampering, or denial-of-service (DoS).

That's according to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which warned yesterday that an attacker could exploit the Mitsubishi Electric bug (CVE-2023-6943, CVSS score of 9.8) by calling a function with a path to a malicious library while connected to the device — resulting in authentication bypass, RCE, DoS, or data manipulation.

The Rockwell Automation bug (CVE-2024-10386, CVSS 9.8), meanwhile, stems from a missing authentication check; a cyberattacker with network access could exploit it by sending crafted messages to a device, potentially resulting in database manipulation.

The critical vulnerabilities are two out of several issues affecting Mitsubishi's and Rockwell Automation's smart-factory portfolios, all listed in CISA's Halloween disclosure. Both industrial control systems (ICS) suppliers have issued mitigations for manufacturers to follow in order to avoid future compromise.

The noncritical bugs include:

  • An out-of-bounds read that could result in DoS (CVE-2024-10387, CVSS 7.5) also affects the Rockwell Automation FactoryTalk ThinManager.

  • A remote unauthenticated attacker may be able to bypass authentication in Mitsubishi Electric FA Engineering Software Products by sending specially crafted packets (CVE-2023-6942, CVSS 7.5). And the Mitsubishi Electric portfolio is also vulnerable to several lower-severity bugs, CISA noted.

  • An authentication bypass vulnerability in the Mitsubishi Electric MELSEC iQ-R Series/iQ-F Series (CVE-2023-2060, CVSS 8.7) exists in its FTP function on EtherNet/IP modules. Weak password requirements could allow a remote, unauthenticated attacker to access the module via FTP by dictionary attack or password sniffing. Meanwhile, several other lower-severity issues also affect the platform, CISA noted.

Related:Dark Reading Confidential: Pen-Test Arrests, 5 Years Later

Manufacturers should apply patches and mitigations as soon as possible, given that smart factories are among the most-targeted ICS sectors. The news also comes as nation-state attacks on US critical infrastructure have ramped up, with CISA warning that both Russian and Chinese advanced persistent threats (APTs) show no signs of letting up their assaults on utilities, telecoms, and other high-value targets. Canada as well recently warned of sustained cyber assaults from China on its critical infrastructure footprint.

Related:IT Security Centralization Makes the Use of Industrial Spies More Profitable

About the Author

Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading

Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading

Tara Seals has 20+ years of experience as a journalist, analyst and editor in the cybersecurity, communications and technology space. Prior to Dark Reading, Tara was Editor in Chief at Threatpost, and prior to that, the North American news lead for Infosecurity Magazine. She also spent 13 years working for Informa (formerly Virgo Publishing), as executive editor and editor-in-chief at publications focused on both the service provider and the enterprise arenas. A Texas native, she holds a B.A. from Columbia University, lives in Western Massachusetts with her family and is on a never-ending quest for good Mexican food in the Northeast.

See more from Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars

Editor's Choice

CrowdStrike logo on a cellphone screen
Vulnerabilities & Threats
The Case Against Abandoning CrowdStrike Post-OutageThe Case Against Abandoning CrowdStrike Post-Outage
byVishaal "V8" Hariprasad
Oct 31, 2024
5 Min Read
Chinese Navy guided-missile destroyer Xian steams ahead
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
China Says Seabed Sentinels Are Spying, After Trump TapsChina Says Seabed Sentinels Are Spying, After Trump Taps
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Oct 31, 2024
4 Min Read
Crowd of people at Magic Kingdom at nighttime, Cinderella's castle brightly lit in the background
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Ex-Disney Employee Charged With Hacking Menu DatabaseEx-Disney Employee Charged With Hacking Menu Database
byDark Reading Staff
Oct 30, 2024
1 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers