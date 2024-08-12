CLFS Bug Crashes Even Updated Windows 10, 11 Systems

A quick and easy exploit for crashing Windows computers has no fix yet nor really any way to mitigate its effects.

Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer

August 12, 2024

3 Min Read
Windows blue screen of death
Source: Maurice Savage via Alamy Stock Photo

A simple bug in the Common Log File System (CLFS) driver can instantly trigger the infamous blue screen of death across any recent versions of Windows.

CLFS is a user- and kernel-mode logging service that helps applications record and manage logs. It's also a popular target for hacking.

While experimenting with its driver last year, a Fortra researcher discovered an improper validation of specified quantities in input data which allowed him to trigger system crashes at will. His proof of concept (PoC) exploit worked across all versions of Windows tested — including 10, 11, and Windows Server 2022 — even in the most up-to-date systems.

"It's very simple to run: run a binary, call a function, and that function causes the system to crash," explains Tyler Reguly, associate director of security R&D at Fortra. To demonstrate just how simple it is, he adds that "I probably shouldn't admit to this, but in dragging and dropping it from system to system today, I accidentally double clicked it, and I crashed my server."

BSoD From CLFS

The underlying issue — labeled CVE-2024-6768 — concerns base log files (BLFs), a type of CLFS file that contains metadata used for managing logs.

The CLFS.sys driver, it seems, does not adequately validate the size of data within a particular field — "IsnOwnerPage" — in the BLF. Any attacker with access to a Windows system can craft a file with incorrect size information to, in effect, confuse the driver. Then, unable to resolve the inconsistency, it triggers KeBugCheckEx, the function that triggers a blue screen crash.

CVE-2024-6768 has earned a "medium" 6.8 out of 10 score on the CVSS scale. It doesn't affect the integrity or confidentiality of data, nor cause any kind of unauthorized system control. It does, however, allow for wanton crashes that can disrupt business operations or potentially cause data loss.

Or, as Reguly explains, it can be paired with other exploits to greater effect. "It's a good way for an attacker to maybe cover their tracks, or take down a service where they otherwise shouldn't be able to, and I think that's where the real risk comes in," he says. "These systems reboot unexpectedly, [you] ignore the crash because it came back up and it's fine now, but that might have been somebody hiding their activity — hiding the fact that they wanted it to reboot so that a new setting would take effect."

No Fix in Sight

Fortra first reported its findings last Dec. 20. After months of back and forth, Reguly says, Microsoft closed their investigation without acknowledging it as a vulnerability or applying a fix. Thus, as of this writing, it persists in Windows systems no matter how updated they are.

In recent weeks, Windows Defender has been identifying Fortra's PoC as malware. But besides running Windows Defender and trying to avoid running any binary that exploits it, there's nothing organizations can do to deal with CVE-2024-6768 until Microsoft releases a patch.

Dark Reading has reached out to Microsoft for its input on CVE-2024-6768.

About the Author

Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer

Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer

Nate Nelson is a freelance writer based in New York City. Formerly a reporter at Threatpost, he contributes to a number of cybersecurity blogs and podcasts. He writes "Malicious Life" -- an award-winning Top 20 tech podcast on Apple and Spotify -- and hosts every other episode, featuring interviews with leading voices in security. He also co-hosts "The Industrial Security Podcast," the most popular show in its field.

See more from Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Heads representing AI; blues and greens on a digital background with 1s and 0s
Application Security
Creating Insecure AI Assistants With Microsoft Copilot Studio Is EasyCreating Insecure AI Assistants With Microsoft Copilot Studio Is Easy
byJeffrey Schwartz, Contributing Writer
Aug 7, 2024
4 Min Read
CrowdStrike logo seen on screen of smartphone and the word OUTAGE seen behind it
Cyber Risk
CrowdStrike Will Give Customers Control Over Falcon Sensor UpdatesCrowdStrike Will Give Customers Control Over Falcon Sensor Updates
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Aug 7, 2024
3 Min Read
Hand pointing at icon labeled SaaS; various other icons surround it
Application Security
SaaS Apps Present an Abbreviated Kill Chain for AttackersSaaS Apps Present an Abbreviated Kill Chain for Attackers
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Aug 8, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events