CISA: Second BeyondTrust Vulnerability Added to KEV CatalogCISA: Second BeyondTrust Vulnerability Added to KEV Catalog

BeyondTrust has patched all cloud instances of the vulnerability and has released patches for self-hosted versions.

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

January 15, 2025

1 Min Read
A series of binary code in orange and blue colors
Source: ktdesign via Adobe Stock

NEWS BRIEF

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is urging federal agencies to patch a command injection flaw tracked as CVE-2024-12686, otherwise known as BT24-11, and has added it to the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog.

The medium-severity security bug was found as a part of BeyondTrust's Remote Support SaaS Service security investigation, which was launched after a major data breach at the US Treasury DepartmentSilk Typhoon, a Chinese hacking group, was reportedly responsible for the December 2024 cyberattack, in which threat actors were able to gain credentials to Treasury workstations through the third-party vendor and then steal data. On Dec. 18, BeyondTrust reported identifying BT24-11 within its self-hosted and cloud Remote Support and Privileged Remote Access products, after reporting BT24-10 just two days prior.

On Jan. 6, in its latest update, BeyondTrust reported that its forensic investigation is nearly complete and that all software-as-a-service instances of BeyondTrust Remote Support have been fully patched with no new identified victims.

"All cloud instances have been patched for this vulnerability," BeyondTrust stated in the update. "We have also released a patch for self-hosted versions."

CISA stated that the vulnerability "can be exploited by an attacker with existing administrative privileges to inject commands and run as a site user." That would allow a remote attacker to execute underlying operating system commands.

Read more about:

News Briefs

About the Author

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

Skilled writer and editor covering cybersecurity for Dark Reading.

See more from Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars

Editor's Choice

A white device with the word Fortinet written on it against a red background
Threat Intelligence
Zero-Day Security Bug Likely Fueling Fortinet Firewall AttacksZero-Day Bug Likely Fueling Fortinet Firewall Attacks
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Jan 14, 2025
4 Min Read
A dictionary listing for "deja vu"
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Threat Actors Exploit a Critical Ivanti RCE Bug, AgainThreat Actors Exploit a Critical Ivanti RCE Bug, Again
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Jan 10, 2025
6 Min Read
A person in a hooded sweatshirt holding a tablet device with the word "infostealer" appearing around them in red and blue
Threat Intelligence
Cyberattackers Hide Infostealers in YouTube Comments, Google Search ResultsCyberattackers Hide Infostealers in YouTube Comments
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Jan 13, 2025
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers