NEWS BRIEF

Developers and security teams are bombarded with too many security alerts. Security tools are finding issues, but organizations lack the staff and time to address the most severe security findings. That is why there has been a lot of discussion on how artificial intelligence (AI) can help prioritize and triage the volume of security alerts to a more manageable amount.

Backline, which came out of stealth on Jan. 30, goes a step further, using AI agents to remediate security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations automatically. The autonomous security remediation platform integrates seamlessly with the organization's existing security tools and consolidates the information into a centralized security findings lake, the company said. The AI-native remediation playbooks the platform uses have been enriched with customer-specific context, Backline said.

Backline's autonomous security remediation platform can safely implement verified code and configuration changes. Backline's agents analyze security findings, gather necessary context, determine the optimal fix for the organization's environment, implement the necessary changes, and then test the fixes. Teams can choose their preferred level of oversight and automation.

When the AI agent needs human analysts to intervene or provide more context, it contacts the relevant engineers using tools such as Jira, Slack, and GitHub.

As part of the launch, Backline also raised $9 million in seed funding from StageOne Ventures, Evolution Equity Partners, and Gradient. Backline's co-founder and CEO, Maor Goldberg, previously co-founded Whitebox Security, which he sold to SailPoint in 2015, and Apolicy, which was sold to Sysdig in 2021. Goldberg left Sysdig in 2024 to start Backline with Eran Leib, chief customer officer, and Aviad Chen, vice president of research and development.