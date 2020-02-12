Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

12/23/2020
Dark Reading Staff
White Ops Announces Its Acquisition

A group including Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, ClearSky Security, and NightDragon has purchased the human verification technology company.

White Ops, a company specializing in human verification technology, has announced its acquisition by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, in partnership with ClearSky Security and NightDragon.

White Ops technology is designed to determine whether Internet-based activity is human- or bot-based. According to the company, it verifies more than 10 trillion transactions each week.

The acquisition follows an earlier investment from Goldman Sachs, which is purchasing White Ops from previous investors Paladin Capital Group, Grotech Ventures, and other shareholders. In a blog post announcing the deal, White Ops CEO Tamer Hassan said the company will be changing its name to reflect its core values in 2021.

Financial terms of the deal were not announced.

For more, read here.

US-CERT Reports 17,447 Vulnerabilities Recorded in 2020
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  12/16/2020
