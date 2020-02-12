White Ops Announces Its Acquisition

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-13968PUBLISHED: 2020-12-23
CRK Business Platform <= 2019.1 allows can inject SQL statements against the DB on any path using the 'strSessao' parameter.
CVE-2020-13969PUBLISHED: 2020-12-23
CRK Business Platform <= 2019.1 allows reflected XSS via erro.aspx on 'CRK', 'IDContratante', 'Erro', or 'Mod' parameter. This is path-independent.
CVE-2020-27397PUBLISHED: 2020-12-23
Marital - Online Matrimonial Project In PHP version 1.0 suffers from an authenticated file upload vulnerability allowing remote attackers to gain remote code execution (RCE) on the Hosting web server via uploading a maliciously crafted PHP file.
CVE-2020-28070PUBLISHED: 2020-12-23
SourceCodester Alumni Management System 1.0 is affected by SQL injection causing arbitrary remote code execution from GET input in view_event.php via the 'id' parameter.
CVE-2020-28071PUBLISHED: 2020-12-23
SourceCodester Alumni Management System 1.0 is affected by cross-site Scripting (XSS) in /admin/gallery.php. After the admin authentication an attacker can upload an image in the gallery using a XSS payload in the description textarea called 'about' and reach a stored XSS.