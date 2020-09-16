Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Vulnerabilities / Threats

9/21/2020
10:55 AM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Patch by Tonight: CISA Issues Emergency Directive for Critical Netlogon Flaw

The directive requires all federal agencies to apply a patch for Windows Netlogon vulnerability CVE-2020-1472 by midnight on Sept. 21.

The US Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has published an emergency directive requiring federal agencies to mitigate a critical vulnerability in the Microsoft Windows Netlogon Remote Protocol (MS-NRPC), a core authentication component of Active Directory.

Related Content:

Spear-Phishers Leverage Office 365 Ecosystem to Validate Stolen Creds in Real Time

The Threat from the Internet—and What Your Organization Can Do About It

New on The Edge: Don't Fall for It! Defending Against Deepfakes

"CISA has determined that this vulnerability poses an unacceptable risk to the Federal Civilian Executive Branch and requires an immediate and emergency action," officials state. The agency last week issued an alert for the flaw following the discovery of publicly available exploit code.  

CVE-2020-1472, also called "Zerologon," has a CVSS score of 10 and is categorized as Critical by Microsoft. It exists when an attacker creates a vulnerable Netlogon secure channel connection to a domain controller using MS-NRPC. With that connection, they don't need to authenticate in order to elevate privileges and become an admin. Microsoft patched the bug back in August; it will be fully addressed in a two-part rollout. 

Emergency directive 20-04 requires federal agencies to update all Windows Servers with the domain controller role by midnight on Sept. 21. If affected controllers cannot be updated, agencies are instructed to remove them from the network. They must also ensure technical and management controls are in place to make sure newly provisioned or previously disconnected domain controller servers are updated before they're connected to agency networks.

CISA did not describe any known attacks weaponizing the vulnerability; however, its issuance of an emergency directive indicates great concern for potential attacks. While ED 20-04 only applies to Executive Branch departments and agencies, CISA "strongly recommends" state and local governments, the private sector, and other organizations patch this as soon as possible. 

Read the full directive for more details.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary
Dark Reading Staff 9/21/2020
Hacking Yourself: Marie Moe and Pacemaker Security
Gary McGraw Ph.D., Co-founder Berryville Institute of Machine Learning,  9/21/2020
Startup Aims to Map and Track All the IT and Security Things
Kelly Jackson Higgins, Executive Editor at Dark Reading,  9/22/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
Special Report: Computing's New Normal
This special report examines how IT security organizations have adapted to the "new normal" of computing and what the long-term effects will be. Read it and get a unique set of perspectives on issues ranging from new threats & vulnerabilities as a result of remote working to how enterprise security strategy will be affected long term.
Flash Poll
How IT Security Organizations are Attacking the Cybersecurity Problem
How IT Security Organizations are Attacking the Cybersecurity Problem
The COVID-19 pandemic turned the world -- and enterprise computing -- on end. Here's a look at how cybersecurity teams are retrenching their defense strategies, rebuilding their teams, and selecting new technologies to stop the oncoming rise of online attacks.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2015-4719
PUBLISHED: 2020-09-24
The client API authentication mechanism in Pexip Infinity before 10 allows remote attackers to gain privileges via a crafted request.
CVE-2020-15604
PUBLISHED: 2020-09-24
An incomplete SSL server certification validation vulnerability in the Trend Micro Security 2019 (v15) consumer family of products could allow an attacker to combine this vulnerability with another attack to trick an affected client into downloading a malicious update instead of the expected one. CW...
CVE-2020-24560
PUBLISHED: 2020-09-24
An incomplete SSL server certification validation vulnerability in the Trend Micro Security 2019 (v15) consumer family of products could allow an attacker to combine this vulnerability with another attack to trick an affected client into downloading a malicious update instead of the expected one. CW...
CVE-2020-25596
PUBLISHED: 2020-09-23
An issue was discovered in Xen through 4.14.x. x86 PV guest kernels can experience denial of service via SYSENTER. The SYSENTER instruction leaves various state sanitization activities to software. One of Xen's sanitization paths injects a #GP fault, and incorrectly delivers it twice to the guest. T...
CVE-2020-25597
PUBLISHED: 2020-09-23
An issue was discovered in Xen through 4.14.x. There is mishandling of the constraint that once-valid event channels may not turn invalid. Logic in the handling of event channel operations in Xen assumes that an event channel, once valid, will not become invalid over the life time of a guest. Howeve...