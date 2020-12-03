Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Vulnerabilities / Threats

3/12/2020
05:15 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

New Report Shows Breach Costs Continuing to Grow

The costs associated with data breaches climb alongside the amount of data managed by the enterprise according to the latest Global Protection Index Snapshot.

Organizations are, on average, managing nearly 40% more data than one year ago. And 80% see that data having value. Unfortunately, 81% don't think their cybersecurity is up to future challenges. These are just some of the conclusions in the Global Data Protection Index 2020 Snapshot released today by Dell Technologies.

The snapshot, based on interviews of 1,000 executives in organizations with more than 250 employees, shows that the amount of data the enterprise must manage has exploded in recent years. In 2019, the average organization was keeping track of 13.53 petabytes (PB) of data, an 831% increase from the 1.45PB they were managing in 2016. And the cost of security failures is increasing as the data size goes up.

According to the report, both the average cost of the downtime associated with a breach, and the cost of the breach itself, went up in 2019. The average cost of downtime went up by 54% from 2018 to 2019, with the estimated total cost hitting $810,018 in 2019, up from $526,845 in 2018. For data loss, the total also increased, from $995,613 in 2018 to $1,013,075 in 2019. In an interesting note, both costs were higher for organizations with multiple data protection vendors than for those depending on a single source for protection.

For more, read here.

Check out The Edge, Dark Reading's new section for features, threat data, and in-depth perspectives. Today's featured story: "Keys to Hiring Cybersecurity Pros When Certification Can't Help."

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
How Network Metadata Can Transform Compromise Assessment
Ricardo Villadiego, Founder and CEO of Lumu,  3/10/2020
Over 80% of Medical Imaging Devices Run on Outdated Operating Systems
Kelly Jackson Higgins, Executive Editor at Dark Reading,  3/10/2020
Why CSP Isn't Enough to Stop Magecart-Like Attacks
Hadar Blutrich, CTO & Co-founder, Source Defense,  3/11/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
6 Emerging Cyber Threats That Enterprises Face in 2020
This Tech Digest gives an in-depth look at six emerging cyber threats that enterprises could face in 2020. Download your copy today!
Flash Poll
State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
Data breaches and regulations have forced organizations to pay closer attention to the security incident response function. However, security leaders may be overestimating their ability to detect and respond to security incidents. Read this report to find out more.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-10531
PUBLISHED: 2020-03-12
An issue was discovered in International Components for Unicode (ICU) for C/C++ through 66.1. An integer overflow, leading to a heap-based buffer overflow, exists in the UnicodeString::doAppend() function in common/unistr.cpp.
CVE-2020-10532
PUBLISHED: 2020-03-12
The AD Helper component in WatchGuard Fireware before 5.8.5.10317 allows remote attackers to discover cleartext passwords via the /domains/list URI.
CVE-2020-0504
PUBLISHED: 2020-03-12
Buffer overflow in Intel(R) Graphics Drivers before versions 15.40.44.5107, 15.45.30.5103, and 26.20.100.7158 may allow an authenticated user to potentially enable a denial of service via local access.
CVE-2020-0505
PUBLISHED: 2020-03-12
Improper conditions check in Intel(R) Graphics Drivers before versions 15.33.49.5100, 15.36.38.5117, 15.40.44.5107, 15.45.30.5103, and 26.20.100.7212 may allow an authenticated user to potentially enable information disclosure and denial of service via local
CVE-2020-0506
PUBLISHED: 2020-03-12
Improper initialization in Intel(R) Graphics Drivers before versions 15.40.44.5107, 15.45.29.5077, and 26.20.100.7000 may allow a privileged user to potentially enable a denial of service via local access.