Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Vulnerabilities / Threats

MSI Utility Vulnerability Based on Missing Quotation Marks

The lack of quotation marks in the way a service called an application left MSI computers open to persistent privilege escalation attacks.

Micro-Star International (MSI), a computer manufacturer that claims as much as 15% of the gaming laptop market, ships a utility called "TrueColor" with its systems. Earlier this year, a researcher with Triox found a problem with TrueColor — a missing pair of characters that would allow a malicious actor to execute arbitrary applications and gain system persistence at a very high privilege level. And while the vulnerability has been patched, the factors that allow it to exist remain for every Windows system.

Uriel Kosayev, CTO of Triox, says that he and his research team were looking into vulnerabilities that might exist in drivers and utilities. "I have an MSI computer and decided to research my own computer," he explains. "I found this strange service and through my research found that it could be exploited for persistence and other purposes."

Within Windows, the class of vulnerability he found is called the "Unquoted Service Path” vulnerability. When a utility or service calls an application in its launch parameters, the full pathname of the application is provided. The pathname can either be inside quotation marks or not. And that is the root cause of the vulnerability.

If the service or utility calls the application within quotation marks, then only that specific pathname can be called. If no quotation marks are used, however, any executable can be substituted — and it gets worse. Any change in the executable called is persistent, remaining in place through reboots and resets. And it executes at the privilege level of the service, which is often at administration level during the boot process.

As Kosayev explains, "It's easy to exploit, and it's critical because it gives you persistence on the computer. It's also an issue in a highly privileged account. If attackers know the problem, they can exploit it widely." Kosayev submitted the vulnerability to Mitre and a CVE (CVE-2020-8842) was issued.

Fortunately, the patch was straightforward. "To fix the problem, MSI needed only to add the quotation marks around the path," Kosayev says.

According to the timeline presented in a blog post on the vulnerability, Triox notified MSI of the vulnerability on February 23 and a patch was issued on April 4. Contacting MSI to tell them about the vulnerability was somewhat challenging, Kosayev says, because the company doesn't have a dedicated vulnerability reporting channel or bug bounty program.

"When I explained the problem, it took about 20 days to patch the problem," Kosayev says, continuing, "I think they need an official bounty program like other companies, but in the end, they did patch the problem."

Related content:

Check out The Edge, Dark Reading's new section for features, threat data, and in-depth perspectives. Today's featured story: "5 Ways to Prove Security's Worth in the Age of COVID-19"

 

Curtis Franklin Jr. is Senior Editor at Dark Reading. In this role he focuses on product and technology coverage for the publication. In addition he works on audio and video programming for Dark Reading and contributes to activities at Interop ITX, Black Hat, INsecurity, and ... View Full Bio

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary
Dark Reading Staff 4/24/2020
Is COVID-19 Intensifying the Need for Security Staffing?
Owanate Bestman, Director, Bestman Solutions,  4/21/2020
Researchers Use Microsoft Terminal Services Client in New Attack Method
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  4/21/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
6 Emerging Cyber Threats That Enterprises Face in 2020
This Tech Digest gives an in-depth look at six emerging cyber threats that enterprises could face in 2020. Download your copy today!
Flash Poll
How Enterprises Are Developing and Maintaining Secure Applications
How Enterprises Are Developing and Maintaining Secure Applications
The concept of application security is well known, but application security testing and remediation processes remain unbalanced. Most organizations are confident in their approach to AppSec, although others seem to have no approach at all. Read this report to find out more.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-7133
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-24
A unauthorized remote access vulnerability was discovered in HPE IOT + GCP version(s): 1.4.0, 1.4.1, 1.4.2, 1.2.4.2.
CVE-2020-7134
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-24
A remote access to sensitive data vulnerability was discovered in HPE IOT + GCP version(s): 1.4.0, 1.4.1, 1.4.2, 1.2.4.2.
CVE-2020-1741
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-24
A flaw was found in openshift-ansible. OpenShift Container Platform (OCP) 3.11 is too permissive in the way it specified CORS allowed origins during installation. An attacker, able to man-in-the-middle the connection between the user's browser and the openshift console, could use this flaw to perfor...
CVE-2020-7131
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-24
This document describes a security vulnerability in Blade Maintenance Entity, Integrated Maintenance Entity and Maintenance Entity products. All J/H-series NonStop systems have a security vulnerability associated with an open UDP port 17185 on the Maintenance LAN which could result in information di...
CVE-2019-4750
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-24
IBM Cloud App Management 2019.3.0 and 2019.4.0 is vulnerable to cross-site request forgery which could allow an attacker to execute malicious and unauthorized actions transmitted from a user that the website trusts. IBM X-Force ID: 173310.