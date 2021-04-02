Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Vulnerabilities / Threats

2/11/2021
01:50 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Microsoft Launches Phase 2 Mitigation for Zerologon Flaw

The Netlogon remote code execution vulnerability, disclosed last August, has been weaponized by APT groups.

Microsoft has released phase two mitigation for the critical Zerologon vulnerability disclosed in August 2020. CVE-2020-1472 is an elevation of privilege flaw affecting the Windows Netlogon Remote Protocol (MS-NRPC).

Related Content:

6 Things to Know About the Microsoft 'Zerologon' Flaw

Special Report: How IT Security Organizations are Attacking the Cybersecurity Problem

New From The Edge: Unemployment Fraud: As If Being Out of Work Wasn't Bad Enough

MS-NRPC is a core authentication component of Active Directory. This vulnerability exists when an attacker creates a vulnerable Netlogon secure channel connection to a domain controller using MS-NRPC. With that connection, an attacker doesn't need to authenticate in order to elevate their privileges and become an administrator. An unauthenticated attacker could use this access to run arbitrary code on affected Windows domain controllers. 

Concerns about Zerologon quickly escalated after Microsoft issued the first part of its mitigation in August. In mid-September, publicly available exploit code was discovered. Shortly after, the DHS' Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued an emergency directive requiring federal agencies to mitigate the flaw by midnight on Sept. 21.

It didn't take long for advanced attackers to add Zerologon to their toolkits. In October 2020, Iranian APT group Mercury was seen using the vulnerability in a series of attacks that Microsoft detected.

Now Microsoft has released the second of its two-part mitigation.

Starting with the Feb. 9, 2021, security update, Windows Domain Controllers will be placed in enforcement mode. This requires all Windows and non-Windows devices to use secure Remote Procedure Call (RPC) with Netlogon secure channel. This update will block vulnerable connections from noncompliant devices, unless those devices are manually given an exception to allow vulnerable Netlogon secure channel connections. 

Read the CISA alert and Microsoft security update for more details.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
News
Emotet Takedown: Short-Term Celebration, Long-Term Concerns
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  2/8/2021
News
Microsoft Says It's Time to Attack Your Machine-Learning Models
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer,  2/4/2021
Commentary
SolarWinds Attack Reinforces Importance of Principle of Least Privilege
Yash Prakash, Chief Strategy Officer,  2/9/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
2021 Top Enterprise IT Trends
We've identified the key trends that are poised to impact the IT landscape in 2021. Find out why they're important and how they will affect you today!
Flash Poll
Assessing Cybersecurity Risk in Today's Enterprises
Assessing Cybersecurity Risk in Today's Enterprises
COVID-19 has created a new IT paradigm in the enterprise -- and a new level of cybersecurity risk. This report offers a look at how enterprises are assessing and managing cyber-risk under the new normal.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-8027
PUBLISHED: 2021-02-11
A Insecure Temporary File vulnerability in openldap2 of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15-LTSS, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 15; openSUSE Leap 15.1, openSUSE Leap 15.2 allows local attackers to overwrite arbitrary files and gain access to the openldap2 configuration This issue affects: SUSE Li...
CVE-2020-8029
PUBLISHED: 2021-02-11
A Incorrect Permission Assignment for Critical Resource vulnerability in skuba of SUSE CaaS Platform 4.5 allows local attackers to gain access to the kublet key. This issue affects: SUSE CaaS Platform 4.5 skuba versions prior to https://github.com/SUSE/skuba/pull/1416.
CVE-2020-8030
PUBLISHED: 2021-02-11
A Insecure Temporary File vulnerability in skuba of SUSE CaaS Platform 4.5 allows local attackers to leak the bootstrapToken or modify the configuration file before it is processed, leading to arbitrary modifications of the machine/cluster.
CVE-2020-8031
PUBLISHED: 2021-02-11
A Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ('Cross-site Scripting') vulnerability in Open Build Service allows remote attackers to store JS code in markdown that is not properly escaped, impacting confidentiality and integrity. This issue affects: Open Build Service versions prior...
CVE-2021-23334
PUBLISHED: 2021-02-11
All versions of package static-eval are vulnerable to Arbitrary Code Execution using FunctionExpressions and TemplateLiterals. PoC: var evaluate = require('static-eval'); var parse = require('esprima').parse; var src=&quot;(function (x) { return ${eval(&quot;console.log(global.process.main...