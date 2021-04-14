Insider Data Leaks: A Growing Enterprise Threat

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
CVE-2021-22893PUBLISHED: 2021-04-23
Pulse Connect Secure 9.0R3/9.1R1 and higher is vulnerable to an authentication bypass vulnerability exposed by the Windows File Share Browser and Pulse Secure Collaboration features of Pulse Connect Secure that can allow an unauthenticated user to perform remote arbitrary code execution on the Pulse...
CVE-2021-31408PUBLISHED: 2021-04-23
Authentication.logout() helper in com.vaadin:flow-client versions 5.0.0 prior to 6.0.0 (Vaadin 18), and 6.0.0 through 6.0.4 (Vaadin 19.0.0 through 19.0.3) uses incorrect HTTP method, which, in combination with Spring Security CSRF protection, allows local attackers to access Fusion endpoints after t...
CVE-2021-31410PUBLISHED: 2021-04-23
Overly relaxed configuration of frontend resources server in Vaadin Designer versions 4.3.0 through 4.6.3 allows remote attackers to access project sources via crafted HTTP request.
CVE-2021-31539PUBLISHED: 2021-04-23
Wowza Streaming Engine through 4.8.5 (in a default installation) has cleartext passwords stored in the conf/admin.password file. A regular local user is able to read usernames and passwords.
CVE-2021-31540PUBLISHED: 2021-04-23
Wowza Streaming Engine through 4.8.5 (in a default installation) has incorrect file permissions of configuration files in the conf/ directory. A regular local user is able to read and write to all the configuration files, e.g., modify the application server configuration.