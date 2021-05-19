Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Former FBI Employee Indicted for Taking Documents Home

The long-time intelligence analyst was accused of inappropriately handling documents related to national security.

An FBI employee has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally removing national security documents and bringing them home.

The employee, Kendra Kingsbury, 48, of Dodge City, Kansas, was charged in a two-count indictment in Kansas City last week. The indictment alleges that Kingsbury improperly removed sensitive government materials – including national defense information and classified documents – from June 2004 to Dec. 15, 2017.

Kingsbury worked as an intelligence analyst for more than 12 years in the Kansas City division of the FBI, until she was placed on suspension in December 2017. Officials say she was assigned to several different FBI squads during that time, including those that focused on illegal drug trafficking, violent crime, violent gangs, and counterintelligence.

"As an intelligence analyst for the FBI, the defendant was entrusted with access to sensitive government materials," says Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers for the Justice Department's National Security Division. “Kingsbury is alleged to have violated our nation's trust by stealing and retaining classified documents in her home for years. Insider threats are a significant danger to our national security, and we will continue to work relentlessly to identify, pursue and prosecute individuals who pose such a threat."

The full release on the indictment can be found here.

