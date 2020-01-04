Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Vulnerabilities / Threats

4/6/2020
04:00 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

FBI Warns of BEC Dangers

A new PSA warns of attacks launched against users of two popular cloud-based email systems.

If your organization uses a popular cloud-based email system, you're at an increased risk for business email compromise (BEC), according to a new public service announcement (PSA) from the FBI. The bureau warns that the email scams begin with phish kits specifically designed to mimic two popular cloud-based email services in order to lure employees into compromising business email accounts and misdirecting funds transfers.

The FBI says the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), between January 2014 and October 2019, received complaints totaling more than $2.1 billion in actual losses from BEC scams. The bureau explains that most current campaigns work to first get email account credentials, which are then used to launch financial fraud campaigns involving forwarded email messages, requests for out-of-channel funds transfers, and deleted accounting trails.

The PSA provides a number of tips for both end users and IT administrators, with suggestions ranging from enabling multifactor authentication to prohibiting automatic forwarding of messages to external addresses.

Read more here.

Check out The Edge, Dark Reading's new section for features, threat data, and in-depth perspectives. Today's featured story: "This Is Not Your Father's Ransomware."

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Limited-Time Free Offers to Secure the Enterprise Amid COVID-19
Curtis Franklin Jr., Senior Editor at Dark Reading,  3/31/2020
Palo Alto Networks to Buy CloudGenix for $420M
Dark Reading Staff 3/31/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Current Issue
6 Emerging Cyber Threats That Enterprises Face in 2020
This Tech Digest gives an in-depth look at six emerging cyber threats that enterprises could face in 2020. Download your copy today!
Flash Poll
State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
Data breaches and regulations have forced organizations to pay closer attention to the security incident response function. However, security leaders may be overestimating their ability to detect and respond to security incidents. Read this report to find out more.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-5300
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-06
In Hydra (an OAuth2 Server and OpenID Certified&acirc;&bdquo;&cent; OpenID Connect Provider written in Go), before version 1.4.0+oryOS.17, when using client authentication method 'private_key_jwt' [1], OpenId specification says the following about assertion `jti`: &quot;A unique identifier for the t...
CVE-2019-19699
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-06
There is Authenticated remote code execution in Centreon Infrastructure Monitoring Software through 19.10 via Pollers misconfiguration, leading to system compromise via apache crontab misconfiguration, This allows the apache user to modify an executable file executed by root at 22:30 every day. To e...
CVE-2020-11102
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-06
hw/net/tulip.c in QEMU 4.2.0 has a buffer overflow during the copying of tx/rx buffers because the frame size is not validated against the r/w data length.
CVE-2020-11507
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-06
An Untrusted Search Path vulnerability in Malwarebytes AdwCleaner 8.0.3 could cause arbitrary code execution with SYSTEM privileges when a malicious DLL library is loaded.
CVE-2020-11544
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-06
An issue was discovered in Project Worlds Official Car Rental System 1. It allows the admin user to run commands on the server with their account because the upload section on the file-manager page contains an arbitrary file upload vulnerability via add_cars.php. There are no upload restrictions for...