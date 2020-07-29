Dark Reading Video News Desk Returns to Black Hat

Coming to you prerecorded from in front of carefully arranged bookcases around the world ...!

Usually, the Dark Reading News Desk comes to you each year "live from sunny Las Vegas at the lovely Mandalay Bay hotel" with a lineup of live video interviews with the greatest researchers about what they're presenting at Black Hat USA. This year, the situation is a little different.

For 2020, Black Hat USA has transformed into Black Hat Virtual, moving out of Vegas and onto the Internet. And when the action kicks off next week, the Dark Reading News Desk team will be there. (The desk won't.)

Interviews will begin going live at Black Hat Virtual and on DarkReading.com next Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Black Hat Virtual attendees will be able to find interviews by visiting the conference's "Dark Reading News Desk" tab. Everyone else -- keep your eyes on Dark Reading. We'll update this page with new links as videos become available.

Here's the programming schedule:

DAY 1: Wednesday, August 5

2:00 ET -- Attack of the Clone: Tamaghna Basu tells us how he created an AI bot to mimic him, how it could be used in social engineering attacks, and what the experience taught him about the value of true human connections.

2:20 ET -- Building Cybersecurity Strategies in Sub-Saharan Africa: Evelyn Kilel and Laura Tich of Shehacks Ke discuss how they are working to build cybersecurity strategies that suit the needs and capabilities of developing nations. (For further reading, see Kelly Sheridan's piece on Dark Reading.)

2:35 ET -- Russian Election Interference: What's Next?: Nate Beach-Westmoreland takes a look back at the past 10 years of Russian election interference and disinformation campaigns. What can we learn from the past, and what should we expect as the 2020 US presidential election approaches?

2:50 ET -- (Sponsored) Voatz Sits Down with Dark Reading: Nimit Sawhney, co-founder and CEO of mobile elections platform Voatz, speaks to Dark Reading contributing editor Terry Sweeney.

3:10 ET -- HEALTHCARE SECURITY: A Deeper Look

3:10 ET -- A Paramedic's Guide to Cybersecurity : In this segment, the Dark Reading News Desk speaks to several guests about healthcare cybersecurity. We begin with Rich Mogull, infosec pro and paramedic, for a discussion about what lessons cybersecurity can learn from emergency medical services and the parallels that already exist. (For more, see Kelly Sheridan's piece on Dark Reading.)

: In this segment, the Dark Reading News Desk speaks to several guests about healthcare cybersecurity. We begin with Rich Mogull, infosec pro and paramedic, for a discussion about what lessons cybersecurity can learn from emergency medical services and the parallels that already exist. (For more, see Kelly Sheridan's piece on Dark Reading.) 3:35 ET -- How An Electronic Medical Record System Flaw Exacerbated the Opioid Crisis : Mitch Parker, CISO of Indiana University Health, explains how healthcare appsec vulnerabilities and abuse can go undetected in small medical centers -- at great cost.

: Mitch Parker, CISO of Indiana University Health, explains how healthcare appsec vulnerabilities and abuse can go undetected in small medical centers -- at great cost. 3:50 ET -- A Most Personal Threat: Implantable Medical Devices: Alan Michaels,director of the Electronic Systems Lab at the Virginia Tech Hume Center, explains why implanted medical devices could pose a threat to secure communication facilities. (For more, see Curt Franklin's piece on Dark Reading.)

Alan Michaels,director of the Electronic Systems Lab at the Virginia Tech Hume Center, explains why implanted medical devices could pose a threat to secure communication facilities. (For more, see Curt Franklin's piece on Dark Reading.) 4:00 ET -- HealthScare: Prioritizing Medical AppSec Research: Seth Fogie, information security director at Penn Medicine, explains what healthcare app vulnerabilities really matter in the day-to-day business of providing patient care.

4:15 ET -- (Sponsored) Synopsys Sits Down with Dark Reading: Tim Mackey, principal security strategist at the Synopsys Cybersecurity Research Center, speaks to Dark Reading contributing editor Terry Sweeney.

4:35 ET -- Pen Testers Who Got Busted for Doing Their Jobs Tell All:Coalfire Systems'Gary Demercurio and Justin Wynnshare the inside story of their infamous arrest last year while conducting a contractedred team engagement in an Iowa courthouse -- and what it took to clear their names.

4:50 ET --(Sponsored) SynerComm Sits Down with Dark Reading:Brian Judd, VP of information assurance at SynerComm, speaks to Dark Reading contributing editor Terry Sweeney.

5:15 ET -- DIVERSITY IN INFOSEC: A Deeper Look

5:15 ET -- What to Tell Young People of Color About InfoSec Careers : Juliet Okafor, CEO and founder of Revolution Cyber, andPaul Brager,director of global OT security programs at Baker Hughes,talk about the unique lessons and hard truths they provide when mentoring young, black cybersecurity professionals.

: Juliet Okafor, CEO and founder of Revolution Cyber, andPaul Brager,director of global OT security programs at Baker Hughes,talk about the unique lessons and hard truths they provide when mentoring young, black cybersecurity professionals. 5:40 ET -- Developing Community for Woman Infosec Pros in India : Vandana Verma tells us how women in India are finding support, education, and love of cybersecurity through the growing InfosecGirls community.

: Vandana Verma tells us how women in India are finding support, education, and love of cybersecurity through the growing InfosecGirls community. 6:00 ET -- Supporting Women in InfoSec:Maxine Holt, research director at Omdia, explains why the time is right for women to step into more cybersecurity jobs now. (For more, read Maxine Holt's piece on Dark Reading.)

DAY 2:Thursday, August6

2:00 ET -- A Real-World Tool for Organizing, Integrating Your Other Tools: Omdia Cybersecurity Accelerator analyst Eric Parizo describes the value overwhelmed security managers may find in a security product integration framework (SPIF).



2:20 ET -- Counting for Good: Hardware Counters Un-mask Malware: Nick Gregory, research scientist at Capsule8, talks about his session with Capsule8 data scientist Harini Kannan, "Uncommon Sense: Detecting Exploits With Novel Hardware Performance Counters and Machine Learning Magic."

2:35 ET -- (Sponsored) Intel Sits Down with Dark Reading:Tom Garrison, vice president and general manager of client security strategy & initiatives at Intel, speaks to Dark Reading contributing editor Terry Sweeney.



2:55 ET -- INDUSTRIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS SECURITY: A Deeper Look

2:55 ET -- Remotely Hacking Operations Technology Systems : Marco Balduzzi, senior research scientist at Trend Micro, tells us how the often-overlooked ICS protocol gateways contain serious vulnerabilities that allow attackers to hack OT systems remotely. (For more, see Kelly Jackson Higgins' piece on Dark Reading.)

: Marco Balduzzi, senior research scientist at Trend Micro, tells us how the often-overlooked ICS protocol gateways contain serious vulnerabilities that allow attackers to hack OT systems remotely. (For more, see Kelly Jackson Higgins' piece on Dark Reading.) 3:10 ET -- The LongShadow ofStuxnet: New Microsoft PrintSpoolerVulnsRevealed:SafeBreach researchers Peleg Hader and Tomer Bar detail the three vulnerabilities they found in Windows Print Spoolerthat could allow an attacker to sneak into the network throughan old printer service mechanism. (For more, see Kelly Jackson Higgins' piece on Dark Reading.)

3:30 ET --(Sponsored) Symantec (a division of Broadcom) Sits Down with Dark Reading:Jon DiMaggio, senior threat intelligence analyst at Symantec, a division of Broadcom, speaks to Dark Reading contributing editor Terry Sweeney.

3:50 ET -- IOT SECURITY: A Deeper Look

3:50 ET -- Using IoT Botnets to Manipulate the Energy Market : Georgia Tech PhD candidateTohid Shekari talks about the session he and Georgia Tech professor Raheem Beyah gave about a stealthy and adaptable way to use IoT botnets for financial gain or market downfall.

: Georgia Tech PhD candidateTohid Shekari talks about the session he and Georgia Tech professor Raheem Beyah gave about a stealthy and adaptable way to use IoT botnets for financial gain or market downfall. 4:10 ET -- Why Satellite Communication Eavesdropping Will Remain A Problem: Oxford PhD candidate James Pavur shows that SATCOM security has still made no progress since previous Black Hat disclosures, and discusses the physical and economic limitations that make it unlikely to improve anytime soon.



4:30 ET --(Sponsored) Webroot (an OpenText Company) Sits Down with Dark Reading:Hal Lonas, SVP & CTO, SMB & Consumer, at Webroot (an OpenText Company), speaks to Dark Reading contributing editor Terry Sweeney.

4:50 ET -- CLOUD SECURITY: A Deeper Look

4:50 ET -- Office 365's Vast Attack Surface & All the Ways You Don't Know You're Being Exploited Through It : Mandiant incident response managers Josh Madeley and Doug Bienstock describe how thoroughly Microsoft 365 (formerly known as Office 365) extends into corporate networks, describe both sophisticated and simple attacks they've detected, and suggest mitigations as businesses rely more heavily on the cloud. (For more, see Kelly Sheridan's piece on Dark Reading.)

: Mandiant incident response managers Josh Madeley and Doug Bienstock describe how thoroughly Microsoft 365 (formerly known as Office 365) extends into corporate networks, describe both sophisticated and simple attacks they've detected, and suggest mitigations as businesses rely more heavily on the cloud. (For more, see Kelly Sheridan's piece on Dark Reading.) 5:10 ET -- Exploiting Google Cloud Platform: Security engineer Dylan Ayrey and Cruise senior infrastructure security engineer Allison Donovan describe fundamental weaknesses in GCP identity management that enable privilege escalation and lateral movement.

5:25 ET -- Where Dark Reading Goes Next: Dark Reading editor-in-chief Tim Wilson gives a complete rundown of all the Dark Reading projects you might not even know about, his insight into the future of the security industry, and how we plan to cover it.

