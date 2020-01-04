Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Vulnerabilities / Threats

4/7/2020
06:10 PM
Kelly Sheridan
Connect Directly
Twitter
LinkedIn
Google+
RSS
E-Mail
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Cybercriminals Hide Malware & Phishing Sites Under SSL Certificates

More than half of the top 1 million websites use HTTPS, researchers report, but not all encrypted traffic is safe.

Cybercriminals are increasingly relying on SSL certificates to lull people into a false sense of security when clicking malicious links. The assumption that HTTPS links and the accompanying lock icon protect employees from attack can threaten businesses without sufficient SSL inspection.

Nearly 52% of the top 1 million websites were available over HTTPS in 2019, Menlo Security researchers report. Nearly all (96.7%) user-initiated online visits are served over HTTPS; however, only 57.7% of URLs in emails are HTTPS links. This means a web proxy or next-gen firewall — which many businesses have long relied on for online access visibility and control, researchers note — could miss the threats present on malicious websites if SSL inspection is not enabled.

Several factors drove the rise in HTTPS adoption. In 2014, Google began to include the presence of HTTPS in its considerations for search-results rankings. Websites served over HTTPS had a greater likelihood of appearing in search results than websites that didn't. New releases of Chrome and Firefox have begun to warn users that sites aren't secure if not served over HTTPS. These steps have sent a message to everyday Internet users that HTTPS websites could be trusted and motivated businesses to adopt HTTPS so they could stay relevant in search engine rankings.

All the while, it became trivial for cybercriminals to create websites with the HTTPS distinction. Certificate authorities like Let's Encrypt allow websites, developers, and attackers to enable and auto-renew HTTPS for their sites, regardless of whether or not they host legitimate content. From Reductor to Godlua, it has become clear that new types of malware are shared behind a lock symbol considered secure, according to a blog post by Menlo Security CTO Kowsik Guruswamy.

Breaking down the threats in HTTPS websites, researchers found 47.1% are running vulnerable server software; for example, older versions of Apache, Drupal, or WordPress. They also discovered 41.5% of HTTPS websites are uncategorized, and 10.7% are phishing websites. Nearly 67% of non-browser traffic — which is typically generated by endpoint agents downloading updates but also includes command-and-control callbacks from infected devices — is over SSL.

"The simplest thing is to host phishing links or drive-by downloads on SSL because there's nothing inspecting it," says Guruswamy in an interview, pointing to the lack of SSL inspection among businesses and the resulting risks. Most (92%) of the emailed links that users clicked were served over HTTPS, including both known and unknown phishing websites.

Organizations in some verticals shy away from SSL inspection for privacy reasons, says Guruswamy. Other businesses avoid it because of performance problems. It's not uncommon for the throughput of on-premises proxies and next-gen firewalls to drop by a factor or five or more when SSL decryption is turned on, he explains. For the same number of employees using the Web, the business would need five times more devices to keep the same throughput.

"If you have legitimate privacy concerns, that's one [reason] for not decrypting SSL," he says. "Otherwise, you should be looking at this decryption. … You can be completely blindsided." SSL decryption performance was not that strong five years ago. While it has improved since then, the adoption of SSL has surpassed its ability to keep up with decryption, Guruswamy explains.

There are a few factors exacerbating the problem, he continues. Large enterprises are usually prepared to handle about 5% of their workforce being remote. Those who worked remotely could connect to the corporate offices via VPN to have their traffic inspected.

"That's completely flipped over now," Guruswamy says. As a result, VPN and SSL infrastructure is completely breaking down and customers are worried about overwhelming their VPN. "These things are now coming over SSL, and the challenge to enterprises is they're being blindsided."

Related Content:

Check out this listing of free security products and services developed for Dark Reading by Omdia analysts to help you meet the challenges of COVID-19. 

Kelly Sheridan is the Staff Editor at Dark Reading, where she focuses on cybersecurity news and analysis. She is a business technology journalist who previously reported for InformationWeek, where she covered Microsoft, and Insurance & Technology, where she covered financial ... View Full Bio

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Current Issue
6 Emerging Cyber Threats That Enterprises Face in 2020
This Tech Digest gives an in-depth look at six emerging cyber threats that enterprises could face in 2020. Download your copy today!
Flash Poll
State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
Data breaches and regulations have forced organizations to pay closer attention to the security incident response function. However, security leaders may be overestimating their ability to detect and respond to security incidents. Read this report to find out more.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-11509
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-07
An XSS vulnerability in the WP Lead Plus X plugin through 0.98 for WordPress allows remote attackers to upload page templates containing arbitrary JavaScript via the c37_wpl_import_template admin-post action (which will execute in an administrator's browser if the template is used to create a page).
CVE-2020-6647
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-07
An improper neutralization of input vulnerability in the dashboard of FortiADC may allow an authenticated attacker to perform a cross site scripting attack (XSS) via the name parameter.
CVE-2020-9286
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-07
An improper authorization vulnerability in FortiADC may allow a remote authenticated user with low privileges to perform certain actions such as rebooting the system.
CVE-2020-11508
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-07
An XSS vulnerability in the WP Lead Plus X plugin through 0.98 for WordPress allows logged-in users with minimal permissions to create or replace existing pages with a malicious page containing arbitrary JavaScript via the wp_ajax_core37_lp_save_page (aka core37_lp_save_page) AJAX action.
CVE-2013-7488
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-07
perl-Convert-ASN1 (aka the Convert::ASN1 module for Perl) through 0.27 allows remote attackers to cause an infinite loop via unexpected input.